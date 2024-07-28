Cubs acquire All-Star Isaac Paredes in trade with Rays

The Cubs and Rays swapped third basemen Sunday, with Christopher Morel heading to Tampa Bay whereas All-Star Isaac Paredes goes again to Chicago.

The Cubs are additionally sending two prospects — pitchers Ty Johnson and Hunter Bigge — to the Rays within the introduced deal.

Paredes instantly will step in because the Cubs’ beginning third baseman, because the group has been trying to find a solution at that place since transferring on from Kris Bryant in 2021.

“As we now have acknowledged, our purpose is so as to add gamers that may assist us not simply this season, however into the long run,” Cubs president Jed Hoyer mentioned in a press release. “Within the final two days, we really feel we now have labored towards that by buying and selling for these kinds of controllable gamers. Buying Paredes provides a confirmed bat to our lineup instantly and for years to return.”

The 25-year-old Paredes, who’s hitting .247 with 16 residence runs and 19 doubles this season, was initially signed by the Cubs however by no means performed for them as he was traded to the Detroit Tigers in a 2017 deadline deal.

Morel, 25, had performed third base for the Cubs this season with various levels of enchancment on protection, however his offensive output stalled considerably after a promising first two years of his profession.

Each gamers are below group management for a number of extra seasons earlier than reaching free company.

Serving because the designated hitter Sunday, Morel, who set profession highs with 26 homers, 70 RBIs and a .247 batting common final season, popped out within the second inning of Sunday’s 7-3 victory in opposition to the Royals and obtained some hugs within the Cubs’ dugout within the backside of the third. He was changed by a pinch hitter within the fourth.

“He is a particular human. We will miss his power for positive, his smile,” Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong mentioned of Morel.

Morel is hitting .199 with a team-leading 18 residence runs this season.

“It is at all times unusual telling somebody in the course of the sport that they have been traded. It was definitely shocking and stunning to Chris,” Cubs supervisor Craig Counsell mentioned. “He is supplied Cubs followers plenty of reminiscences in a short while right here. Ultimately, we predict we obtained a 3rd baseman who’s been an excellent offensive participant on this league, one who can do very well for us at that place.

“He has an outlook and demeanor that makes it enjoyable to be round him. He loves taking part in, and that pleasure that is simply his outlook on life is current it doesn’t matter what’s happening. It is indicated by how he treats folks. He is an instance for all of us.”

Bigge, 26, simply made his MLB debut this month after being drafted within the twelfth spherical in 2019. Johnson was taken within the fifteenth spherical of the 2023 draft and has been pitching on the Class-A stage this season.

Each groups are in transition mode. The Rays have made a number of offers forward of the commerce deadline, delivery out reliever Jason Adam on Sunday in addition to Randy Arozarena and Zach Eflin earlier within the week. The Cubs, who started Sunday in final place within the NL Central, acquired reliever Nate Pearson on Saturday, vowing to transform their roster with future years in thoughts.

The Related Press contributed to this report.