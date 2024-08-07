Cuban wrestler Mijain López Núñez retires with record fifth straight gold

Cuban wrestler Mijain López Núñez retired after the 130-kilogram Greco-Roman wrestling ultimate on the Paris Olympics — going out as a wrestling legend and his competitor’s hero.

López Núñez, 41, defeated Chilean Yasmani Acosta Fernández 6-0. The win earned López Núñez his fifth consecutive gold medal, as he made historical past as the primary Olympic athlete to win gold in any occasion at 5 consecutive video games and the primary wrestler to win 5 gold medals.

Acosta Fernández mentioned being the final individual to battle López Núñez was an honor, calling him “a legend within the sport.”

Gold medallist Mijain Lopez Nunez of Crew Cuba celebrates with the Cuban flag and his fifth Olympic Gold Medal on the rostrum after the Wrestling Males’s Greco-Roman 130kg medal ceremony following the Wrestling Males’s Greco-Roman Medal Matches on day eleven of the Olympic Video games Paris 2024 at Champs-de-Mars Area on Aug. 6, 2024 in Paris. Sarah Stier / Getty Pictures

After the battle, López Núñez unlaced his sneakers and positioned them within the middle of the mat, symbolically indicating his retirement from wrestling.

López Núñez mentioned it was a troublesome second for him. “I turned in what we name ‘our weaponry,’” he instructed NBC Information. “When one turns of their wrestling sneakers, they’re forsaking a journey the place from a younger age they’ve carried out that work.”

After years within the sport, López Núñez mentioned he believes he left behind an vital legacy for younger Cuban individuals.

Certainly, his competitor Acosta Fernández, a Cuban who moved to Chile, considers the Cuban wrestler an inspiration. “Actually, I’m a fan,” he mentioned.

Acosta Fernandez additionally mentioned that simply moments earlier than the battle, López Núñez had given him recommendation.

Acosta Fernandez is the primary Chilean to win a medal in wrestling.