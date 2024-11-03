C’s complete sweep of back-to-back – NBC Sports Boston

What to Know The Celtics are 6-1 after profitable each video games in Charlotte.

Payton Pritchard notched 22 factors on 6-of-12 from 3-point vary.

Luke Kornet tallied 19 factors, 4 rebounds, two blocks, and three assists.

5 C’s gamers scored in double figures.

Subsequent, the Celtics will tackle the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday.

The Boston Celtics responded to Friday’s shenanigans with a 113-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday to finish the sweep of their back-to-back.

Boston led by as many as 21 factors however watched its lead shrink to 4 in a shaky third quarter. The defending champions bounced again within the fourth and improved to 6-1 on the marketing campaign.

Jayson Tatum (29 factors) and Payton Pritchard (22 factors) led the way in which for the C’s within the scoring division. Luke Kornet (19 factors), Derrick White (18 factors), and Jrue Vacation (13 factors) additionally had huge nights.

The Celtics’ street journey continues Monday in Atlanta. Tip-off for that matchup vs. the Hawks is ready for 7:45 p.m. ET on NBC Sports activities Boston.

Try our stay weblog beneath for a whole recap of Friday’s recreation: