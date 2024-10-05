Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Diogo Jota secures testing win

(Getty Photographs)

Liverpool prolonged their lead on the prime of the Premier League desk to 4 factors with a managed victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The hosts kicked off the match is livid vogue and located the again of the online in simply 22 seconds after Ismaila Sarr slotted in Eddie Nketiah just for the striker to be caught offside.

In response, Liverpool netted the opener by means of a tremendous go from Kostas Tsimikas who launched Cody Gakpo down the left. He carried the ball to the field then picked out Diogo Jota for a easy aspect footed end.

Liverpool couldn’t convert their first half dominance right into a second aim, thanks partially to some good saves from Dean Henderson, which left them susceptible within the second 45 minutes.

Oliver Glasner made a few modifications and launched Jean-Philippe Mateta and Will Hughes who swung the momentum however Palace couldn’t discover an equaliser and Liverpool clung on for the win.

Relive the motion with our reside weblog beneath plus get the most recent odds a predictions right here:

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE

REPORT: Alisson underlines true origin of Liverpool’s title problem – and their determination for the longer term

FT Liverpool prime of Premier League and with 4 level lead over Man Metropolis and Arsenal

70’ SAVE! Alisson turns Eze’s ranged shot broad (CRY 0-1 LIV)

57’ SAVE! Henderson denies Salah from contained in the field (CRY 0-1 LIV)

9’ GOAL! Jota finishes off a tremendous Liverpool transfer (CRY 0-1 LIV)

1’ DISALLOWED! Palace rating inside the primary minute however Nketiah is offside (CRY 0-0 LIV)

Crystal Palace FC 0 – 1 Liverpool FC

Alisson underlines true origin of Liverpool’s title problem – and their determination for the longer term

15:06 , Mike Jones

Alisson Becker stays the king of Selhurst Park, but when he and Virgil van Dijk confirmed what Liverpool’s title bid shall be constructed on this season, a win at Crystal Palace was maybe additionally one other indication of why the Reds spent a part of this summer season trying on the future.

The final time the Eagles gained at dwelling in opposition to Liverpool was November 2014, lengthy earlier than the Brazilian arrived; on that event Mile Jedinak wrapped up the factors with a free-kick despatched previous Simon Mignolet. Within the decade since, the Merseyside membership’s defence as a complete has gotten significantly higher, as has the holder of the No.1 place.

Alisson underlines origin of Liverpool title problem – and their future determination

Slot on Vitezslav Jaros’ debut:

15:00 , Mike Jones

“Actually good. He had a very good season and he gained the league and cup with the workforce [Sturm Graz] in Austria [last season].

“He wished to go [back this season] and have taking part in time. We mentioned at a membership like this we’d like a very good third goalkeeper as nicely.

“It was a pleasant second for him to make his debut for Liverpool.”

Liverpool prime the desk going into the worldwide break

14:57 , Mike Jones

Liverpool boss Arne Slot mentioned: “Largely for me it’s particular.

“Gamers go to their nationwide workforce and so they consider the nationwide workforce, however for me if I lose it’s three to 4 days of being sad. I feel my spouse shall be pleased as she may have somebody dwelling who’s pleased.

“Actually glad with how we began the season. It’s a good begin not solely the outcomes, however I appreciated our efficiency immediately.

“There was a interval of the sport we conceded free-kicks and that was a troublesome interval. For the final 10 minutes we saved the ball very nicely.”

Arne Slot points replace on Alisson hamstring damage

14:56 , Mike Jones

Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace in a testing encounter at Selhurst Park however suffered a giant damage to their primary goalkeeper Alisson who limped off the pitch within the second half of their 1-0 win.

The Reds dominated the primary 45 minutes with Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota impressing because the guests managed the tempo of the sport earlier than opening the scoring within the ninth minute by means of Jota’s side-footed end.

Alisson was introduced into the sport after the break and denied Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah with some sharp reactionary saves earlier than pulling up in ache having innocuously cleared a unfastened ball.

Arne Slot points replace on Alisson hamstring damage

Full-time stats

14:45 , Mike Jones

The stats appear to point out how Liverpool deserved to win the sport however Crystal Palace got here out firing after the break and so they had been the higher aspect in direction of the tip.

Liverpool’s victory retains them prime of the desk over the worldwide break.

Possession: Crystal Palace 32%-68% Liverpool

Photographs: 9-16

Photographs on track: 5-4

Touches within the opposition field: 9-28

Corners: 3-8

Extra from Van Dijk:

14:41 , Mike Jones

“We maintain going and we maintain working. We’re by no means glad. We wanted Alli [Alisson] twice, however that’s what we attempt to keep away from. Everyone seems to be contributing to scrub sheets.

“I feel there’s at all times expectations in direction of totally different groups – regardless of the exterior world thinks of us we don’t actually care.

“We need to strive problem, compete, win and achieve success.”

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, talking to TNT Sports activities:

14:38 , Mike Jones

“It’s laborious to return right here. The outcomes over time are tight and shut.

“I feel clearly we scored a improbable aim. We may have carried out higher within the second half, however we knew they’d come out with a little bit of strain on the ball.

“It ends our run on a excessive earlier than the internationals.”

An important begin for Slot

14:35 , Mike Jones

Liverpool have gained 9 of their 10 video games throughout all competitions below Arne Slot. That’s a document for a brand new Liverpool supervisor.

In the event you’re being crucial as nicely, Liverpool don’t appear to have absolutely clicked below Slot. They simply appear to know find out how to win.

FT Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

14:33 , Mike Jones

(Getty Photographs)

(Getty Photographs)

(Getty Photographs)

Full-time! Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

14:26 , Mike Jones

90+6 minutes: There goes the ultimate whistle and Liverpool get themselves over the road. Diogo Jota’s first half strike was sufficient to earn them the three factors.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool win once more however they had been made to work for it within the second half by the hosts. Alisson’s damage could possibly be a defining second of the season however the result’s the one the Reds wished.

Crystal Palace shall be happy with their efficiency however it’s one other defeat and their struggles proceed.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

14:21 , Mike Jones

90+3 minutes: Luis Diaz takes the ball to the nook flag and appears to carry it up in opposition to strain from Nathaniel Clyne. The Crystal Palace defender pokes the ball out of play and Liverpool try to take extra minutes out of this match.

Simply the three to play.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

14:19 , Mike Jones

90 minutes: Six minutes of added time to play.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

14:15 , Mike Jones

86 minutes: Crystal Palace appear like the workforce more than likely to attain right here. Liverpool are in full ‘hold on’ mode because the hosts attempt to drive this equaliser.

On stability, they deserve a aim with the best way they’ve performed on this second half.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

14:13 , Mike Jones

82 minutes: Mo Salah was taken off some time in the past as Arne Slot tries to get Liverpool up the pitch. Luis Diaz is the person tasked with doing so.

In response, Palace break with a threaded go by means of to Mateta. He units up Eze for a curling shot however the effort lands straight within the arms of the goalkeeper.

‘Jaros makes Liverpool debut’

14:08 , Karl Matchett at Selhurst Park

“It’s going to be a senior and Premier League debut for Vitezslav Jaros, Liverpool’s sub keeper, with Alisson Becker happening holding his hamstring.

“The away aspect have let this recreation drift and Palace have very a lot come again into it over the past 20 minutes, placing Liverpool below strain – which suggests a fairly intimidating quarter of an hour or so for the younger stopper as he makes his means onto the pitch.”

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

14:07 , Mike Jones

79 minutes: Yeah, Alisson isn’t in a great way and hobbles off the pitch with this match on the road. Liverpool’s second selection goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher isn’t at Selhurst Park so Vitezslav Jaros replaces him.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

14:06 , Mike Jones

76 minutes: Crystal Palace have ramped up the depth and want. Mateta and Hughes have been thrilling additions for the hosts who look extra harmful.

Eze makes an attempt to slide Mateta into the field however overhits the go. Alisson clears it and drops to the deck. It seems like he’s pulled a hamstring!

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

14:02 , Mike Jones

73 minutes: Marc Guehi is introduced down contained in the field after Virgil van Dijk holds him again from reaching an aerial ball. VAR seems on the incident however doesn’t rule issues Palace’s means.

Guehi is visibly annoyed by that.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

13:58 , Mike Jones

70 minutes: Save!

That’s Palace’s greatest probability. Mateta holds the ball up and lays it off below strain from the Liverpool defence. The ball comes throughout to Eberechi Eze who fires a left-footed effort at aim just for Alisson to show it broad of the far publish!

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

13:57 , Mike Jones

69 minutes: A protracted throw in for Palace is launched into the penalty space the place Virgil van Dijk nods the ball away.

It comes out to Trevoh Chalobah who chests the ball below management after which smokes a volley in direction of the goal and watches because the ball sails excessive of aim.

Palace are wrestling the momentum again of their favour. Will that translate into an equaliser?

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

13:53 , Mike Jones

66 minutes: Alisson is pressured into one other save as Eddie Nketiah finds the goal with a pacey effort. Palace have popped up often with an honest probability however the Liverpool goalkeeper has been as much as the duty.

That kind of alternative will annoy Arne Slot although. This recreation isn’t carried out but.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

13:51 , Mike Jones

63 minutes: Trent Alexander-Arnold curls a cross into the field and finds Diogo Jota who turns the hassle over tbe prime. Nice probability for Liverpool.

On one other day Jota may have had a hat-trick.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

13:49 , Mike Jones

60 minutes: Oliver Glasner makes a double change for Crystal Palace with Tyrick Mitchell and Ismaila Sarr taken off. Jean-Philippe Mateta and Will Hughes are launched to present Palace a little bit of attacking momentum.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

13:45 , Mike Jones

57 minutes: Save!

Virgil van Dijk lifts an ideal ball over to Mo Salah on the correct aspect. He brings it down then shoots solely or Dean Henderson to drop and maintain it out.

Massive second for the hosts.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

13:44 , Mike Jones

54 minutes: The tempo of the sport has slackened with Liverpool trying to say full management on the sport. With solely a one-goal lead they’re prone to a possible upset.

Arne Slot gained’t be snug until Liverpool rating one other one. Ryan Gravenberch tries to drive the difficulty with a shot from vary however Marc Guehi is there to make the block.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

13:40 , Mike Jones

51 minutes: Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota interweave positions as Liverpool work the ball ahead as soon as once more.

They drive Palace additional again right into a strong defensive form then retreat to attract them out once more with a purpose to create more room.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

13:38 , Mike Jones

48 minutes: It’s been a troublesome begin to the season for Crystal Palace, particularly with how nicely they ended final season. They’ve seemingly strengthened the squad too – minus Michael Olise’s departure – however issues simply haven’t bee firing.

Why that is occurring is a curious query Oliver Glasner wants to search out a solution for.

‘Liverpool ought to have had a second’

13:36 , Karl Matchett at Selhurst Park

“A quick flurry on the finish of the primary half from the house aspect will remind Liverpool they haven’t carried out wherever close to sufficient but to get this recreation gained.

“They actually must have discovered a second aim; a number of gamers may have scored, Diogo Jota ought to have.

“Doesn’t appear like Arne Slot desires to take any possibilities, with Dominik Szoboszlai approaching by the seems of issues.”

Second half! Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

13:35 , Mike Jones

Arne Slot has made a change on the break with Dominik Szoboszlai changing Alexis Mac Allister. The guests get the ball rolling as soon as once more.

HT Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

13:26 , Mike Jones

Right here’s slightly perception into Liverpool’s management.

They’ve had 73% possession and have created eight makes an attempt at aim. Compared, Palace have had one shot although it was on track.

That got here in added time by means of Ismaila Sarr.

Liverpool can enhance within the ultimate third, solely two of their eight possibilities had been on track and if that improves then issues may get messy for Palace.

HT Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

13:22 , Mike Jones

A strong half from Liverpool with Diogo Jota sending the guests forward. Can they see out this recreation within the second half?

(Getty Photographs)

(Getty Photographs)

(Getty Photographs)

Half-time! Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

13:18 , Mike Jones

45+2 minutes: A stunning first half for Liverpool regardless of conceding a aim that finally acquired chalked off. Palace had an opportunity to equalise proper on the finish of the half as Ismaila Sarr drew a cease out of Alisson.

Diogo Jota’s aim is the one distinction because it stands with Liverpool dominating many of the proceedings.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

13:16 , Mike Jones

45 minutes: Simply the 2 minutes to play earlier than half-time. The excellent news for Palace is that they’re solely down by one aim and are nonetheless within the match.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

13:13 , Mike Jones

42 minutes: A tremendous go out broad to Mo Salah will get Liverpool excessive up the pitch as soon as once more. Salah lays the ball again to Alexander-Arnold who knocks it throughout to Mac Allister.

He lays it off to Tsimikas who runs onto a primary time shot and drills an effort at aim which is deflected out of play.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

13:11 , Mike Jones

39 minutes: Liverpool proceed to be ingenious. They work their means down the left and discover Gakpo. He flicks a go into the field as Mac Allister darts in behind Guehi.

The defender stands tall and turns the ball behind for a nook.

Virgil van Dijk is the goal this time and runs in direction of the close to publish. He wins the header however sends the hassle excessive.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

13:05 , Mike Jones

36 minutes: Miss!

A fast transition from Liverpool sees them pick Mo Salah on the correct aspect of the pitch. He carries the ball as much as the penalty space and combines with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The proper-back takes the ball into the field and passes to Diogo Jota who makes an attempt a easy aspect footed effort however will get all of it improper and turns the ball nicely broad of the goal.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

13:04 , Mike Jones

33 minutes: Curtis Jones is given a warning from the referee after a heavy deal with in the course of the pitch and avoids any harsh punishment.

As an alternative Eze floats a free kick into the penalty space and wins a nook because the Liverpool defence flick the ball out of play. Eze is on set piece obligation as soon as once more however can’t discover a teammate.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

13:01 , Mike Jones

30 minutes: Half an hour performed at Selhurst Park and Liverpool have already had 5 corners with the latest being simply handled as soon as extra.

There’s a dynamic and intense really feel to Liverpool’s play, it’s virtually as if they need to smother Palace and provides them no time to suppose or function.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

12:59 , Mike Jones

27 minutes: Joe Cole on TNT Sports activities punditry says that Crystal Palace must do one thing totally different or else the sport will run away from them.

He’s proper, Liverpool are dominating possession and Palace can barely maintain onto the ball for greater than a minute or two. Trent Alexander-Arnold shoots and attracts a low save out of Dean Henderson.

‘Lack of Munoz a blow’

12:56 , Karl Matchett at Selhurst Park

“After Palace’s false begin, they merely haven’t been in a position to string a couple of passes collectively and the gang are beginning to get slightly irate on the lack of means to maneuver the ball ahead by means of midfield.

“The lack of Munoz to damage is one other blow, given how nicely he suits the position of being an outlet down the flank – and being faster than Clyne too, for maintaining with Gakpo’s runs out broad.

“Liverpool are discovering it too simple to get the ball into Salah’s toes to date and each Mac Allister and Jones are entering into the field with regularity. A second doesn’t really feel all that distant.”

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

12:55 , Mike Jones

24 minutes: Mo Salah dances into the field and lets fly however his effort is blocked and deflected out for a nook. Kostas Tsimikas whips within the set piece which will get headed over the cross by Marc Guehi.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

12:53 , Mike Jones

21 minutes: Cody Gakpo finds a little bit of area on the left aspect of the pitch and whips a tremendous cross into the far aspect of the penalty space.

Mo Salah is round because the goal of the go however Tyrick Mitchell leaps forward of him and confidently offers with the cross.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

12:47 , Mike Jones

18 minutes: Munoz appears to have a difficulty for Crystal Palace which shall be a giant blow. He’s trotted off the pitch for a little bit of therapy which means the hosts are taking part in with 10-men in the meanwhile.

Nathaniel Clyne finally replaces him and restores the hosts to parity.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

12:45 , Mike Jones

15 minutes: Save!

Alexander-Arnold slips a go into the correct aspect of the field for Mo Salah who collects it with eagerness. He squares a go into the six-yard space the place Alexis Mac Allister leaps over the ball pondering a teammate is behind him.

There isn’t one however the ball is heading for aim till Dean Henderson stands out a leg and diverts its path with a pointy, late save.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

12:43 , Mike Jones

12 minutes: Liverpool look in management now. The aim has settled them down and deflated the early momentum of Crystal Palace. Trent Alexander-Arnold is lacing passes everywhere in the pitch however is pleased to stay out broad on the correct to ship crosses into the field.

A nook for the guests is met within the air by Jefferson Lerma who nods is evident with gusto.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool – (Diogo Jota, 9 minutes)

12:40 , Mike Jones

Liverpool strike first!

Simply as Crystal Palace look to be settling into the sport Liverpool break by means of the traces after a tremendous go from Kostas Tsimikas. The tempo of the assault quickens up as Cody Gakpo flies down the left and slides a ball into the center of the field.

Diogo Jota bursts by means of the cluster of defenders, will get to the ball first and guides it dwelling!

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

12:39 , Mike Jones

6 minutes: Daniel Munoz will get ahead for Palace and appears to chop a go into the field which Virgil van Dijk turns behind for a nook.

Eberechi Eze swings it in however it’s cleared with out an excessive amount of hassle.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

12:34 , Mike Jones

3 minutes: Liverpool had been virtually rocked in simply 22 seconds as Crystal Palace sought to emulate Brentford’s early targets. Eddie Nketiah simply drifted too far ahead and the guests have a reprieve.

Since then, the Reds have gotten themselves on the ball and are forcing Palace to defend inside their very own half.

Kick off! Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

12:32 , Mike Jones

Palace get the ball rolling and boot it lengthy over to the correct aspect of the pitch. Liverpool look to interrupt by means of the center however Jefferson Lerma lunges in and nicks possession.

He provides it to Adam Wharton who slides a tremendous go out to Ismaila Sarr.

Sarr squares a go into the field the place Eddie Nketiah scores! What a begin… oh no.

The offside flag goes up and the aim is chalked off.

‘Massive environment at Selhurst’

12:30 , Karl Matchett at Selhurst Park

“Massive environment pre-match at Selhurst as regular – the house followers don’t appear notably downbeat regardless of being winless to date.

“Dealing with the league leaders isn’t actually what you need in that form of scenario however Liverpool have already proven they aren’t fallible – and Arne Slot has made a couple of modifications immediately too.

“That is normally a very good fixture by way of motion and speaking factors, however till the end-of-season win for Palace final time period, it’s additionally a fixture the Reds have been closely dominant in for a couple of years.”

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

12:29 , Mike Jones

Right here come the gamers.

The groups make their means out onto the pitch at Selhurst Park. Palace shall be hoping for a robust begin, Liverpool need to maintain their profitable run going.

Let’s see the way it all performs out. Kick off is up subsequent…

Pre-match ideas from Cody Gakpo

12:26 , Mike Jones

Liverpool ahead Cody Gakpo spoke to TNT Sports activities forward of kick off saying: “We’re busy constructing an ideal squad with a brand new supervisor and new concepts.

“We’re a giant membership and we need to win each recreation and trophies. In the meanwhile we’re targeted on profitable every recreation.”

Glasner on Sarr beginning the sport in opposition to Liverpool:

12:23 , Mike Jones

“Ismaila [Sarr] had excellent performances when he got here into the sport and at all times had a optimistic affect.”

“He has loads of tempo and we anticipate Liverpool to play with dominance and aggression, so there shall be area in behind and this is without doubt one of the strengths of ismaila Sarr and we hope that he can discover and use this area and rating targets.”

Salah near Fowler’s document

12:20 , Mike Jones

Mohamed Salah has scored in all three Premier League away appearances to date this season. Salah wants two targets to equal Robbie Fowler’s Premier League whole of 163.

(Getty Photographs)

Palace have an honest dwelling document

12:10 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace have gained two of their 4 dwelling fixtures in all competitions this time period, drawing one and shedding the opposite.

Eddie Nketiah on his Crystal Palace bromance, taking part in No 10 and why he left Arsenal: ‘It was time to go’

12:07 , Mike Jones

Eberechi Eze ambles over to take the free-kick and as he does so, Eddie Nketiah scans his environment. It’s nonetheless early on this Carabao Cup third-round tie and QPR’s defenders are busy getting organised. Eze and Nketiah make the briefest eye contact and the grift is on: Eze rapidly slides the ball right into a vacant channel down the correct aspect of the field, and earlier than a defender can react, Nketiah peels into area earlier than unleashing a first-time shot by means of the goalkeeper’s legs.

It’s Crystal Palace’s first glimpse of what to anticipate from their £25m summer season signing, the second costliest switch within the membership’s historical past. The understanding, the intelligence, the financial system of effort: in a single run and one contact, Nketiah confirmed the sharp edge he provides to a workforce.

Eddie Nketiah on his Crystal Palace bromance, taking part in No 10 and why he left Arsenal

Can Liverpool shut Palace out?

12:05 , Mike Jones

Liverpool did not maintain a clear sheet in all seven Premier League visits to London final season, dropping factors in 4 of these matches (W3, D2, L2).

Slot’s profitable begin

12:00 , Mike Jones

Arne Slot is the primary Liverpool supervisor to win eight of his opening 9 video games in cost. Liverpool have gained all 4 of their away matches this season throughout all competitions.

Pre-match ideas from Oliver Glasner:

11:57 , Mike Jones

“We need to play in opposition to Liverpool, we need to compete with the most effective groups and we need to get our first win. In the present day nobody expects us to get three factors however we wish it and its a possibility for us to get a win.

“I’m actually satisfied the workforce will give the whole lot they’ve and we are going to see.”

Crystal Palace make worst begin to season

11:55 , Mike Jones

The Eagles have equalled their second-worst begin to a marketing campaign over the previous 12 seasons. Ian Holloway’s newly-promoted aspect additionally earned three factors from six matches in 2013-14.

Gravenberch opens up on begin to season

11:50 , Mike Jones

Ryan Gravenberch has spoken about Liverpool’s begin to the season and the way he’s becoming into his new midfield position. He mentioned:

“I do know Dom [Szoboszlai] and Alexis [Mac Allister] rather well. In the event you play typically with them, you realize the standard of them after which – I don’t know the phrase for it – however when Mac Allister goes larger, I’ve to return on, so we all know from one another what the opposite guys are going to do. We all know the whole lot from one another [and] additionally now we play loads of video games collectively.

“I feel a participant at all times desires to play each recreation. Clearly the final two seasons at Bayern [Munich] I didn’t play that a lot [and] final season I performed extra. This season I get loads of minutes, so the arrogance is admittedly again and I feel it reveals. I feel the video games in September went rather well and while you’re getting minutes the arrogance comes again.

“It got here fairly naturally. Once I first spoke with the coach he mentioned to me, ‘I see you as a No.8 like final season, however I need to strive you as a No.6 as nicely.’ So, I used to be like, ‘OK, yeah, we are able to do it!’ I mentioned to him, ‘After all, we are able to do it!’ and the remaining is historical past.”

Palace in search of first win of season

11:45 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace are nonetheless in search of their first Premier League victory this season, having drawn three and misplaced three of their opening six video games.

Arne Slot identifies the important thing to Liverpool’s title bid after wrestle below Jurgen Klopp

11:40 , Mike Jones

Arne Slot has focused reworking Liverpool’s away type as the reply to his “£10m query” after concluding their document on the street final season price them the title.

Liverpool go to Crystal Palace on Saturday after profitable all three away league matches below Slot, beating Ipswich, Manchester United and Wolves, and prevailing of their Champions League opener in opposition to AC Milan on the San Siro.

In Jurgen Klopp’s ultimate season, Liverpool had the most effective dwelling document within the Premier League as they took 48 factors, yet one more than each champions Manchester Metropolis and runners-up Arsenal.

Arne Slot identifies key to Liverpool’s title bid after wrestle below Jurgen Klopp

How will Crystal Palace fare immediately?

11:35 , Mike Jones

The final time Palace hosted a Liverpool aspect that had been prime of the desk they had been overwhelmed 7-0 in December 2020 however the Eagles gained the latest assembly 1-0 at Anfield in April.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

11:30 , Mike Jones

Liverpool have gained eight of their earlier 9 Premier League visits to Selhurst Park, drawing the opposite one.

Slot on Salah and Gravenberch

11:25 , Mike Jones

Two of Liverpool’s most influential gamers, Mo Salah and Ryan Gravenberch have been receiving reward from their supervisor within the build-up to immediately’s recreation.

Arne Slot mentioned: “I feel why gamers play nicely has to begin with to do with the standard they’ve as gamers. Mo has loads of high quality, Ryan has loads of high quality.

“Truly, each participant that performs right here has loads of high quality. Now it’s as much as us – and I say us as a result of it’s not solely me and my workers, it’s additionally the gamers – to play in the very best means as a workforce after which people will do particular issues. It was an unbelievable end from Mo [on Wednesday night] however the one cause he acquired the possibility to complete was as a result of Trent Alexander-Arnold made an overlapping run and that’s why it opened up on the within.

“And should you give that area to Mo, he can rating a particular aim. That’s about his high quality. It’s about Ryan’s high quality, however the quantity of instances Virgil [van Dijk] or Ibou [Konate] play balls by means of to Ryan the place Ryan can flip and play his balls in direction of all the great attackers we’ve, that makes it in my view a workforce efficiency, which is admittedly good.

“Then on account of that you just see people taking part in nicely additionally.”

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool workforce modifications

11:24 , Mike Jones

Oliver Glasner makes two modifications to the Crystal Palace aspect that misplaced to Everton final trip. Jean-Philippe Mateta and Daichi Kamada are dropped with Trevoh Chalobah and Ismaila Sarr introduced into the line-up.

For Liverpool, Arne Slot makes a bunch of modifications to the workforce that confronted Bologna within the week. Andy Robertson is changed with Kostas Tsimikas whereas Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are taken out in favour of Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool line-ups

11:17 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Munoz, Chalobah, Guehi, Lacroix, Mitchell; Lerma, Wharton; Eze, Sarr, Nketiah

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Arne Slot taking it one match at a time

11:12 , Mike Jones

The Liverpool boss was requested how he feels about upcoming matches in opposition to the likes of Arsenal after the worldwide break however reitered his workforce’s focus about tackling every recreation because it comes.

Talking forward of immediately’s fixture Slot mentioned: “You at all times have a look at the primary one and that’s Crystal Palace. I feel they already confirmed how powerful of an opponent they’re in opposition to the large groups, like [Manchester] United and Chelsea.

“In each conditions they acquired a consequence. That’s the primary recreation and that’s why it’s crucial one, and a troublesome one for us: 12.30 kick-off after taking part in on Wednesday night late within the Champions League, going through once more a workforce that has a complete week to organize.

“However that’s a part of working at a prime membership, that we face these groups and we’ve to be prepared for these groups. And that’s what we’re tomorrow.

“I don’t have a look at this second about one level, three factors, 4 factors; it’s after the weekend then it’s fascinating to have a look at the league desk and never after the sport we’ve performed.”

Arne Slot highlights Ryan Gravenberch enchancment – and the way Liverpool should assist Darwin Nunez

11:06 , Mike Jones

Liverpool supervisor Arne Slot has praised the development of Ryan Gravenberch through the present marketing campaign, however highlighted the following problem for his compatriot: to keep up consistency after his greatest run of type in a number of seasons.

The Dutch midfielder solely sporadically featured below Jurgen Klopp and earlier than signing for the Reds at Bayern Munich.

However below Slot he’s a first-choice decide within the holding midfield spot, the place he has flourished this time period because of improved defensive efforts and a few massive showings of tempo and energy.

Slot particulars Gravenberch enchancment and the way Liverpool should assist Nunez

Predicted line-ups and newest odds

11:00 , Mike Jones

Right here’s how we see the 2 groups lining up in opposition to every this afternoon:

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Munoz, Lerma, Guehi, Lacroix, Mitchell; Wharton, Kamada; Sarr, Mateta, Eze.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz.

As for the most recent odds, it ought to come as no shock that Liverpool are the large favourites with Palace second greatest to go on to take the win regardless of taking part in at dwelling.

Crystal Palace win 11/2

Draw 37/10

Liverpool win 11/21

Palace vs Liverpool early workforce information

10:54 , Mike Jones

Oliver Glasner is with out Chris Richards, Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad, with Rob Holding out of favour. Matheus Franca may return to the squad, and Glasner could contemplate a change in his ahead line.

Federico Chiesa suffered a brand new damage set-back forward of Liverpool’s encounter with Bologna, persevering with a disrupted begin to life on Merseyside. The Italian could miss out once more, whereas Harvey Elliott stays sidelined after fracturing his foot.

How can I watch the sport?

10:48 , Mike Jones

Viewers in the UK can watch the match reside on TNT Sports activities 1, with protection on the channel from 11am BST. Subscribers can stream the motion by way of discovery+.

If you wish to stream main sporting occasions if you are travelling or watching from overseas you’ll want a VPN. Get the greatest VPN offers within the UK. Viewers utilizing a VPN must guarantee that they adjust to any native rules the place they’re, and likewise with the phrases of their service supplier.

When is Crystal Palace vs Liverpool?

10:42 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool is because of kick off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 5 October at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

10:36 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace are nonetheless in search of their first win of the Premier League season as they welcome Liverpool FC to Selhurst Park.

After such a optimistic finish to the final marketing campaign below Oliver Glasner, the south London membership have been sluggish out of the blocks with simply three attracts from their first six video games.

In contrast, Liverpool prime the desk after a flying begin below Arne Slot, with a strong Champions League win over Bologna in midweek protecting the momentum rolling.

A brief turnaround could pose Slot and his squad issues, although, as they try to maintain setting the tempo.

Good morning!

10:30 , Mike Jones

Whats up and welcome to The Impartial’s protection of immediately’s Premier League motion.

Issues kick off with Liverpool’s journey to Crystal Palace because the Reds look to increase their lead on the prime of the desk. Arne Slot’s aspect have solely misplaced as soon as of their first six league video games and are in good type following a 2-0 win over Bologna through the week.

Crystal Palace, in the meantime, are trying to find their first victory of the season and an opportunity to maneuver out of the relegation locations. The Eagles misplaced to Everton final trip and may have a a lot harder time of issues this afternoon.

We’ll have all of the workforce information, line-ups and extra from Selhurst Park so follow us as we construct as much as kick off at 12.30pm.