Crypto Zeus Reviews Base Dawgz Presale – Will This New Low Market Cap Meme Coin Be the Next $BRETT?

Crypto Zeus reviewed the brand new meme coin, Base Dawgz, and its token $DAWGZ, which is at present in presale and has already raised a powerful $2.5 million.

Base Dawgz units itself aside with a multi-chain presence, leveraging applied sciences like Wormhole and Portal Bridge to function throughout numerous blockchains, together with Base, Solana, Binance Good Chain, Ethereum and Avalanche.

This cross-chain performance permits customers to seamlessly work together and transact throughout these networks, enhancing the coin’s attractiveness and usefulness. Because the meme coin sector begins to recuperate, buyers are viewing Base Dawgz as a possible frontrunner within the upcoming meme coin bull run.

Crypto Zeus Predicts Base Dawgz because the Subsequent $BRETT Amid Meme Coin Market Revival

The meme coin market has proven indicators of restoration following a downturn that started in late Could. Tokens corresponding to $WIF, $BONK, and $BRETT have not too long ago skilled positive aspects, signaling renewed curiosity on this sector.

From an all-time low of $0.0008475 in February 2024, $BRETT has skyrocketed by over 17,000%, demonstrating its potential for prime returns. Lately, $BRETT grew to become Coinbase’s first multi-billion market cap Base meme coin, underscoring its robust market presence.

Nevertheless, many established meme cash could also be nearing their peak, prompting buyers to hunt out newer tokens with increased progress potential. Base Dawgz stands out attributable to its distinctive strategy and spectacular presale success, making it a extremely potential contender.

Early Buyers Flock to Base Dawgz as Subsequent Meme Coin Contender

As the thrill round BRETT’s worth surge begins to chill, buyers are turning their consideration to a different promising meme coin, Base Dawgz. The undertaking’s presale has kicked off with spectacular outcomes, elevating over $200,000 on its first day.

Presently, $DAWGZ tokens can be found at simply $0.0061 – the bottom they’ll ever be. Nevertheless, this worth is ready to extend with the following presale stage, which begins in lower than 24 hours. Potential buyers can go to our information on find out how to purchase Base Dawgz token right here.

Base Dawgz permits buyers to buy tokens utilizing any of 5 completely different cryptocurrencies, together with $ETH, $BNB, and $SOL, making the method simple.

Congrats on hitting $2.4M within the presale, my fellow $DAWGZ! And large props to these staking and stacking these candy rewards! 💪 pic.twitter.com/biYklwo6wC — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) July 9, 2024

If this early momentum continues, Base Dawgz might make a big impression as soon as the presale concludes. The builders have already hinted at decentralized change (DEX) listings and probably even centralized change (CEX) listings, in response to the undertaking’s whitepaper.

Moreover, engagement-driving initiatives just like the airdrop marketing campaign might increase Base Dawgz’s visibility. This Share-to-Earn marketing campaign rewards buyers for creating and sharing Base Dawgz memes on social media, with extra partaking posts incomes extra $DAWGZ tokens after the presale ends.

Early Buyers Reap Advantages as $DAWGZ Introduces Large Staking Mechanism

The highly-anticipated multi-chain meme coin has designated 1.69 billion $DAWGZ tokens, or 20% of its whole 8.4 billion provide, for staking rewards.

With a worth improve imminent in lower than 24 hours, now’s the prime time for buyers to take part within the presale and stake their $DAWGZ, incomes a excessive annual share yield (APY) of 1595%. This staking mechanism advantages early buyers by including worth to their token holdings.

This technique could be very bullish for $DAWGZ, because it encourages long-term holding for passive revenue, boosting investor confidence within the token’s prospects. Moreover, the elevated token lock-up helps a constructive development for $DAWGZ’s long-term worth progress.

For the most recent data on Base Dawgz’s presale, go to their X web page (previously Twitter) or be part of their Telegram channel. To participate within the $DAWGZ token presale go to basedawgz.com.

