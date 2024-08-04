Crypto Zeus on the New Meme Crypto Presale Project Poised to Become the Official Token for the 2024 Olympics

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Because the 2024 Paris Olympics kicked off, The Meme Video games presale started producing traction, elevating practically $300k so far. This venture combines meme tradition with sports activities, mixing the thrill of the Olympics along with your favourite web memes in a novel fusion.

The Meme Video games brings collectively 5 in style meme cash in a fascinating recreation the place buying $MGMES tokens might earn you a bonus. The characters featured on this recreation embody Dogecoin, Pepe, DogWifHat, Brett, and Turbo.

These 5 meme icons will compete in a 169-meter sprint, and in case your chosen character wins, you’ll obtain a 25% bonus in your $MGMES funding.

With outcomes being honest and unpredictable, gamers have the chance to reinforce their probabilities of successful by taking part a number of occasions, particularly given the low value of entry for getting $MGMES tokens.

Presale Ends Quickly with Alternatives for Excessive Returns and Staking Rewards

Early purchasers should buy $MGMES tokens for simply $0.0091 every. It’s vital to notice that this value is anticipated to rise all through the presale interval, with the subsequent improve coming in lower than two days.

Traders should buy The Meme Video games tokens and take part in races as many occasions as they need. Even when they don’t win, they will proceed taking part with no minimal buy requirement. Potential traders can go to our information on find out how to purchase $MGMES token right here.

Supply – The Meme Video games Twitter

The presale will run alongside the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, concluding on September eighth, with buying and selling of $MGMES on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) starting on September tenth. Given its early success, many traders imagine it might expertise a 100x development by that point.

Moreover, traders can earn extra rewards by staking their $MGMES tokens, with excessive annual proportion yields (APY) of over 769% obtainable through the presale section. The Meme Video games venture has obtained important help, with over 131 million $MGMES tokens already staked.

Crypto Analysts and Influencers Spotlight $MGMES for Staking Rewards and 100x Potential

Along with Crypto Zeus, influential crypto YouTubers similar to Jacob Bury have highlighted the spectacular staking rewards related to this venture. In a latest video, Jacob Bury urged traders to capitalize on the engaging APY rewards and the distinctive gamified presale technique to spice up their returns.

99Bitcoins, a well known crypto YouTube channel with over 705k subscribers, even steered that the token might see a 100x improve post-listing. A key think about The Meme Video games’ potential success lies in its revolutionary strategy, combining the aggressive spirit of the Olympics with rewarding mechanics.

The $MGMES token permits early adopters to considerably develop their investments. This distinctive side is anticipated to drive continued curiosity and engagement even after the token launches on DEXs. Try our value prediction for The Meme Video games in 2024 right here.

For the most recent updates, observe The Meme Video games on X or be part of their Telegram group. To participate within the $MGMES token presale go to memegamestoken.com.

