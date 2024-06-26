Crypto Whales Sell Off Shiba Inu In Droves, Can SHIB Maintain Its Blue Chip Status?

Current on-chain information reveals that Shiba Inu (SHIB) whales could have contributed to the latest decline in its worth. The meme coin’s latest decline has put its blue-chip standing unsure, though this dealer continues to be assured in Shiba Inu’s potential.

Shiba Inu Massive Transactions On The Rise Amid Market Decline

Information from the market intelligence platform IntoTheBlock reveals that the variety of Shiba Inu giant transactions has elevated by over 400% within the final 24 hours. These giant transactions contain ones price $100,000 or extra, and they’re extra important contemplating that they arrive amid a latest decline available in the market.

Such whale exercise is often considered a optimistic improvement, contemplating that the coin’s worth may rise if these whales have been accumulating the token somewhat than seeking to offload their holdings. On this case, the rise in giant transactions amid this market downtrend may imply both that the whales have been including to their positions or seeking to minimize their losses and have been offloading their tokens.

Additional information from IntoTheBlock reveals that the latter is probably going the case and that these whales are offloading their Shiba Inu holdings. The Massive Holders Netflow metric reveals a lower within the variety of tokens these whales maintain, with 392.7 billion tokens being moved from wallets holding 0.1% of Shiba Inu’s provide.

These tokens are believed to have been moved to exchanges as these whales look to chop their losses in worry that the meme coin may additional decline. Their actions have, nevertheless, solely prompted Shiba to expertise extra worth drops, with the meme coin now beneath the vital resistance degree at $0.00002.

Shiba Inu’s latest drop additionally prompted the meme coin to lose a substantial portion of its market cap because it dropped to Tron within the crypto rating by market cap and is now the twelfth largest crypto token by market cap.

SHIB Isn’t Going Anyplace

Crypto analyst Vapor lately prompt that Shiba Inu stays a significant participant forward of the altcoin season and that the meme coin received’t lose its blue-chip standing. As an alternative, he predicted that this blue-chip standing would make Shiba Inu stand out on this market cycle and make an enormous run throughout this meme supercycle.

Vapor additional claimed that blue-chip meme cash like Shiba Inu have a number of benefits, making them arguably the “comfier candidates” to carry for a future altcoin season. He acknowledged that there are good causes to consider that Shiba Inu will profit probably the most from this upcoming altcoin season.

In line with Vapor, the “arbiter of fact” will stay mass retail, and they’ll possible choose a meme coin like Shiba Inu, which is listed on tier-1 centralized exchanges, identical to they did in 2021.

Featured picture created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com