Crypto Market Analyst Ranks The Top Layer 1 Networks In Shocking Revelation

Jamie Coutts, the chief crypto analyst at crypto agency Actual Imaginative and prescient, not too long ago ranked layer-1 networks utilizing their community development. Curiously, the networks that topped the record aren’t the standard names that crypto group members is likely to be accustomed to.

SUI And Mantle Community High The Checklist

In response to the record that Coutts shared on his X (previously Twitter) platform, Sui and Mantle have been first and second by way of development within the Day by day Energetic Customers (DAUs) these blockchains have witnessed within the final three months. SUI community witnessed a formidable 3503% improve in its DAUs throughout this era, whereas Mantle witnessed a 518% development.

Celo, Arbitrum, and Blast accomplished the highest 5 rankings, as they witnessed 3-month DAU development of 414%, 157%, and 107%, respectively. The Open Community (TON), which has undoubtedly had a formidable 12 months, got here sixth on the rankings with a development of 97%. TON’s community development is seen to have declined within the final three months, contemplating that it boasts a 6-month DAU development of 1,346%.

In the meantime, the Ethereum layer-2 community Base additionally made the record, rating behind TON with a 3-month DAU development of 78.6%. A lot of Base’s community development will be attributed to its rising meme coin ecosystem, with many meme coin merchants flocking to the community in pursuit of great features from these crypto tokens.

Close to, Tron, and Polygon accomplished the highest 10 record, rating behind Base with a 3-month DAU development of 37.9%, 31.2%, and 30.6%, respectively. MultiversX and Fantom have been the one different networks within the inexperienced and skilled vital development prior to now three months.

Curiously, the highest networks by market cap, together with Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, and Cardano, all witnessed declines of their Day by day Energetic Customers within the final three months. BNB Chain skilled essentially the most decline amongst these foremost networks, with a -28.6 % development in its Day by day Energetic Customers.

The decline in Solana’s 3-month Day by day Energetic Customers is likely to be a shock, contemplating the buzzing meme coin ecosystem on the community. Nonetheless, the 6-month DAU paints a greater image for Solana, with the community witnessing a formidable 124.9% improve in its Day by day Energetic Customers throughout this era.

A Bullish Metric For All Of Crypto

No matter the place these blockchains are ranked, this metric paints a bullish image for the broader crypto ecosystem. Coutts famous a 20% improve within the complete Day by day Energetic Customers on these networks mixed, rising to 12.8 million customers throughout this era. The analyst additional highlighted how this consumer acquisition might positively have an effect on the worth of the community’s native token.

In the meantime, Coutts tasks that crypto networks might boast a complete of 20 million Day by day Energetic Customers by year-end. That is once more bullish, as these new customers might carry new cash into the crypto ecosystem, which might assist drive costs up.

Featured picture created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com