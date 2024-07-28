Crypto Investors Predict $300 As Solana Price Top In This Cycle, Survey Shows

Solana (SOL) has been one of many best-performing property because the final quarter of 2023 and to this point this yr. This constructive run has sparked a number of conversations in regards to the altcoin’s bullish potential and its chance of considerably surpassing its present all-time excessive on this cycle.

Nonetheless, it seems that a number of crypto fanatics are nonetheless not satisfied in regards to the potential of Solana’s worth skyrocketing to new file highs. In keeping with a latest survey by CoinGecko, most traders are betting on the SOL token solely rising as excessive as $300 this cycle.

10% Of Crypto Buyers Count on SOL To Attain $1,000: CoinGecko

In its Publish-Halving Sentiment Survey, cryptocurrency information aggregator CoinGecko discovered that crypto fanatics are considerably cautious about Solana’s future worth trajectory. This survey, which additionally spotlighted worth predictions on Bitcoin and Ethereum, obtained responses from over 2,500 nameless contributors.

In keeping with CoinGecko’s findings, 24.9% of crypto contributors count on that Solana’s worth will solely climb as excessive as $300 within the present cycle. As proven within the chart under, this seems to be the preferred worth prediction for the altcoin amongst the crypto crowd. A $300 worth prime would characterize a mere 16% from the present all-time excessive of $259.

A chart exhibiting Solana worth prediction within the present cycle | Supply: CoinGecko

Moreover, the second-most widespread prediction was the $300 – $400 vary, which was forecasted by about 14.7% of the overall contributors within the survey. This was adopted carefully by two prediction lessons, together with $400 – $500 (12.6% of respondents) and $500 – $600 (12% of respondents).

Notably, about 10.6% of the survey contributors predicted that Solana’s worth will surpass $1,000 on this present cycle. It could take at the least a 900% rally for the SOL token to achieve this worth goal from the present worth level.

Solana Worth Overview

As of this writing, the value of Solana stands at round $183, reflecting a notable 6.2% climb prior to now 24 hours. This one-day efficiency places the bulls again in management after what has been a sluggish week for the cryptocurrency.

Furthermore, this 24-hour achieve solely underscores Solana’s spectacular run prior to now two weeks. Primarily based on information from CoinGecko, the SOL token is up by greater than 30% within the final 14 days.

📈 Solana has made historical past as we speak surpassing Binance Coin to maneuver into the #4 spot in crypto for the first time in its 4+ years of buying and selling. Count on the 2 property to be in shut proximity to 1 one other, however SOL’s +35% progress vs. BNB’s +10% the previous 2 weeks provides SOL the momentum. pic.twitter.com/Y9R3Wv5mv1 — Santiment (@santimentfeed) July 26, 2024

Because of this constructive run of type, Solana made historical past on Friday, July 26 because it briefly usurped the BNB token because the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, in line with a latest report from Santiment. Nonetheless, the altcoin has returned to fifth place within the crypto market capitalization rankings.

The value of Solana faces rejection at $185 on the every day timeframe | Supply: SOLUSDT chart on TradingView

Featured picture from Getty, chart from TradingView