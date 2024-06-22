Crypto Crash Sparks Meme Coin Bloodbath With WIF, FLOKI, And BONK Hit Hardest

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

A crypto crash noticed the market capitalization of the meme coin market plummet greater than 10% as traders fled to security amid considerations concerning the outlook for digital belongings after the Federal Reserve leaned to a extra hawkish stance final week.

The broader crypto market’s market cap plunged greater than 2% to $2.36 trillion as CoinShares reported trade outflows final week at $600 million, the biggest because the week ending March 22.

5 of the highest six meme cash suffered double-digit losses, with the most important by market cap, Dogecoin (DOGE), tumbling greater than 9%.

High meme cash by market cap (Supply: CoinMarketCap)

WIF, SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI And BONK All Dive In The Newest Crypto Crash

Dogwifhat (WIF) bled probably the most among the many high 5 meme cash with a 15% plunge to $2.10 as of two:45 a.m. EST. FLOKI and Bonk (BONK) registered 24-hour losses larger than 12% every, whereas Pepe (PEPE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) each skilled worth drops exceeding 10%.

For most of the high 5 largest meme cash, the current corrections had been a continuation of their dismal weekly performances. PEPE was the one one which was nonetheless within the inexperienced over the previous 7 days previous to the current crash, nevertheless it now joins the remainder of the pack with a weekly lack of greater than 9%.

ZK, FTM And WLD The Hardest Hit Altcoins

zkSync (ZK) plummeted 25% on its market debut after a controversial airdrop that angered many token holders. Buyers had been fast to dump their holdings in ZK, leading to it being the most important loser within the final 24 hours among the many greatest 100 cryptos.

Fantom (FTM) and Worldcoin (WLD) had been the second and third greatest losers, respectively. FTM’s worth plunged 16%, bringing the altcoin’s worth right down to $0.518. Throughout the identical interval, WLD additionally noticed over 16% of its worth erased.

The market rout would possibly immediate traders to hunt out presale cryptos, which supply good upside potential whereas offering shelter through the present market storm.

Amongst analyst favorites proper now are scorching presales that embrace PlayDoge (PLAY), Sealana (SEAL), WienerAI (WAI), and Base Dawgz (DAWGZ), all of which have had bumper fund raisings.

PLAY's presale has hit nearly $4.7 million in funds raised in lower than three weeks, whereas WienerAI has moved to inside a whisker of $6 million.

The Solana ICO SEAL has blasted previous $4 million and is now providing traders a final probability to purchase earlier than its presale closes on June 25.

In the meantime, new Base token Base Dawgz (DAWGZ), which goals to grow to be the brand new Brett (BRETT), has blasted previous $1.7 million in funds raised because it launched on June 4.

