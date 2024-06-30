Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum Competitor Fantom (FTM) Could Jump To $1.2

Crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa has supplied a bullish narrative for Fantom (FTM), suggesting that the crypto token might quickly make a major rally to the upside. The analyst additionally hinted at how Fantom might rise when this occurs.

Fantom Might Rise To As Excessive As $1.2

Based mostly on the chart Altcoin Sherpa shared, Fantom might rise to as excessive as $1.2 on its subsequent leg up. Within the meantime, the analyst famous that the crypto token is consolidating at a key stage. He added that he expects Fantom to type a chop vary between $0.50 and $0.70 for a bit, in order that vary might function help because it strikes to the upside.

Altcoin Sherpa sounded optimistic about Fantom’s trajectory, stating that he believes FTM will nonetheless be a “respectable mission” going ahead, particularly with the transfer to Sonic. In Might, the Fantom Basis introduced plans to construct Sonic, a layer-1 blockchain with a layer-2 community that connects to Ethereum.

Crypto analyst Bitcoin Ape additionally shared a sentiment much like Altcoin Sherpa, predicting that Fantom might rise to $1.2. The analyst said that FT’M’s rally might occur as soon as there’s a market restoration, with Bitcoin main the best way. Particularly, Bitcoin Ape highlighted a falling wedge sample shaped on Fantom’s chart, which confirmed {that a} worth rally was imminent.

Like Altcoin Sherpa, Bitcoin Ape additionally alluded to Fantom’s pivot to Sonic as a bullish basic for the crypto token. The analyst famous that Fantom has been on a “large revamp currently” with a number of updates, together with the launch of Sonic Labs. He additionally talked about the over $100 million in $S (Sonic’s native token) airdrop, which might appeal to builders and customers to Fantom’s ecosystem.

Within the meantime, Bitcoin Ape predicts that Fantom might expertise extra volatility within the coming days as a result of it’s presently oversold. Nonetheless, as soon as the crypto token leaves its oversold situation, the crypto analyst expects that breakout to occur.

FTM Might Drop To As Low As $0.45 Earlier than Subsequent Leg Up

Crypto analyst Ijaz Awan not too long ago predicted that Fantom might drop to as little as 0.45 earlier than its subsequent transfer up. He famous that Bitcoin’s weak spot is dragging altcoins like FTM down, which is why Fantom struggles to achieve momentum. As such, he predicts that the crypto token might expertise a interval of consolidation between $0.45 and $0.55 earlier than its subsequent leg up.

Nonetheless, the analyst warned that Fantom can not afford to lose that vary of help. He prompt {that a} drop beneath that worth stage would invalidate his construction and will result in additional worth declines for the crypto token.

On the time of writing, Fantom is buying and selling at round $0.54, down over 3% within the final 24 hours, based on knowledge from CoinMarketCap.

Featured picture created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com