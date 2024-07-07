Crunching The Bitcoin Data: CEO Analyzes Impact Of Recent Gov’t Sales

The cryptocurrency market has taken an fascinating flip in the previous few days, with the worth of Bitcoin enduring an intense quantity of bearish strain. On Thursday, July 4, the premier cryptocurrency broke beneath the $60,000 mark, falling as little as $57,000.

BTC continued its worth descent on Friday, with the market chief touring down beneath $54,000 sooner or later. This disappointing worth run has been linked to numerous occasions, together with authorities selloffs and potential promoting after information of the Mt. Gox payout.

Authorities Bitcoin Promoting Is Overestimated: CryptoQuant CEO

In a brand new submit on the X platform, CryptoQuant CEO and founder Ki Younger Ju has weighed in on the latest studies of countries’ governments offloading seized BTC property. Most notably, the German authorities has been executing varied transactions involving important quantities of Bitcoin in latest weeks.

The FUD (concern, uncertainty, and doubt) from the latest selloffs is believed to be one of many main drivers of the present downward strain on the Bitcoin worth. Nonetheless, the CryptoQuant CEO believes that the affect of the federal government promoting seized BTC property is being over-inflated.

This analysis is predicated on the realized cap of Bitcoin in a couple of yr. In line with CryptoQuant information, $224 billion has moved into the market since 2023, however solely $9 billion (lower than 5%) is from government-seized BTC. It’s price noting, although, that this information solely accounts for Bitcoin seized by the USA and German governments.

Supply: Ki Younger Ju/X

Younger Ju famous in his submit that the realized cap right here represents the full capital that has flowed into the market since 2023. The “realized” cap differs from the extra conventional “market” cap in that it’s primarily based on the worth of every coin when it final moved.

In a separate submit on X, the founder reiterated religion within the long-term promise of the premier cryptocurrency, stating that the Bitcoin bull cycle just isn’t over but. In line with the blockchain agency CEO, the bull run will seemingly proceed till early subsequent yr.

What’s extra, Younger Ju was capable of pinpoint the potential high of the Bitcoin cycle utilizing the realized cap metric. The CryptoQuant founder expects the premier cryptocurrency to achieve its peak on this cycle across the $112,000 worth stage.

BTC Value At A Look

The worth of Bitcoin recovered above $56,000 within the late hours of Friday, July 5, and is buying and selling at $56,400 as of this writing. Nonetheless, the market chief remains to be down by almost 6% within the final seven days.

BTC worth at $56,401 on the every day timeframe | Supply: BTCUSDT chart on TradingView

Featured picture from iStock, chart from TradingView