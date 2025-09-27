Cruise line focused on all-U.S. itineraries to join growing Great Lakes cruising industry

A cruise line focused on U.S. destinations will join the growing Great Lakes cruising industry in 2026, adding three all-domestic itineraries.

In response to guest demand, American Cruise Lines’ new ship, American Patriot, will sail lakes Erie, Huron, Michigan and Ontario from May to August 2026 with 9- and 14-day itineraries.

“Guests have long asked for our style of cruising on the Great Lakes,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “We are now proud to offer these cruises as only American can, aboard a new small ship sailing 100% domestically.”

While other cruise itineraries often include stops in Canada, these itineraries are exclusive to the U.S., which means American travelers won’t need a passport.

American’s 2026 Great Lakes itineraries include a 9-Day cruise visiting the Thousand Islands and Niagara Falls, while an additional 9-Day itinerary highlights Lake Michigan, Green Bay and the wilderness of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The line’s signature 14-Day cruise, dubbed the American Great Lakes, travels 800 miles through lakes Erie, Huron, and Michigan.

Michigan ports of call include Detroit, Alpena, Mackinac Island, Sault Ste. Marie, Holland, Muskegon and Escanaba. Itineraries also offer stops in Ohio, New York and Wisconsin.

The 9-Day Great Lakes & Thousand Islands cruises sail between Syracuse, N.Y. and Cleveland, Ohio, exploring lakes Ontario and Erie. The 2026 schedule offers cruises on May 22, May 29, June 5 and Aug. 27. Pricing starts at $8,675.

The 9-Day Lake Michigan & Upper Peninsula cruises sail round-trip from Milwaukee, Wis., exploring Lake Michigan and the U.P. The 2026 schedule offers cruises on June 24, July 1, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8. Pricing starts at $8,675.

The 14-Day American Great Lakes cruises sail between Cleveland, Ohio, and Milwaukee, Wis. The trip explores lakes Erie, Huron and Michigan. The 2026 schedule offers cruises on: June 12, July 8, July 20 and Aug. 15. Pricing starts at $14,270.

All cruises offer an included pre-cruise hotel stay and complimentary domestic airfare. Each itinerary includes excursions to small towns, and time spent cruising the Great Lakes.

American Patriot is fully stabilized for smooth sailing and accommodates just 130 guests. The new ship features private balcony staterooms including suites and singles plus spacious lounges including a top deck lounge and walking track, a main restaurant with views from every seat, a casual café, chart room, fitness center, laundry room, and elevators to all decks.

The 2025 cruising season will run through October with ships from Pearl Seas, Viking, Ponant, Hapag-Lloyd and Victory cruise lines.

The industry is expected to have a $230 million economic impact on the Great Lakes region this year – that’s a 15% increase over 2024, according to a forecast by Cruise the Great Lakes, a marketing program focused on attracting more passengers to the region.

Between the six cruise lines, a total of 700 port visits are expected, which is a 30% increase over 2024. Michigan’s ports of call include Detroit, Mackinac Island, Alpena, Escanaba, Sault Ste. Marie, Houghton, Marquette and Muskegon.