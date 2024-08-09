CrossFit Games will continue in Fort Worth after athlete drowns during swimming portion

FORT WORTH – The CrossFit Video games in Fort Value had been anticipated to proceed on Friday after an athlete drowned Thursday morning in Marine Creek Lake.

Lazar Dukic, 28, of Serbia, died throughout the swimming portion of particular person occasion No. 1 on the 2024 CrossFit Video games, in keeping with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Workplace and CrossFit CEO Don Faul.

The Fort Value Fireplace Division was known as to assist Fort Value police after the athlete went underwater round 8 a.m. and did not come up, in keeping with Craig Trojacek, a hearth division spokesperson. With help from the Fort Value Police Division dive staff and drones, the physique was recovered about an hour later, Trojacek stated.

Faul stated the remainder of Thursday’s occasions and actions had been canceled. However the Video games, which kicked off on Thursday, will begin once more on Friday and proceed by Sunday.

“After cautious thought and lots of conversations internally, with athletes, and with Lazar Đukić’s household, it has been determined that the CrossFit Video games will proceed all through the rest of the weekend at Dickies Enviornment in Fort Value, Texas,” a message from the group’s PR agency states.

Friday’s occasions will start with a particular tribute honoring Dukic at Dickies Enviornment at 10 a.m.

Lazar Dukic

CrossFit stated on social media Thursday it was heartbroken by the tragic occasion and was doing every little thing it might to assist the household.

Fort Value Mayor Mattie Parker stated town has coordinated psychological well being and grief counselors to assist those that would possibly want it.

“We’re profoundly saddened by the tragic lack of a CrossFit athlete throughout a CrossFit Video games swimming occasion this morning,” Parker stated. “Our hearts exit to the athlete’s household, associates, and the complete CrossFit group.”

CBS Information Texas’ chopper was over the lake and noticed first responders pulling a physique out of the water and placing it in a physique bag. A witness recounted the moments surrounding the drowning.

CrossFit is working intently with investigators because the group involves phrases with the athlete’s loss of life.

“There’s lots of people in the neighborhood who’re hurting proper now which are actually unhappy and knew the athlete nicely,” Faul stated. “They beloved and revered this individual. Lots of people are mourning. We wish to do every little thing we are able to to assist the group, to assist the household.”

CBS Information Texas chopper



A GoFundMe established for Ðukić’s household has raised greater than $140,000.

In the meantime, Faul stated his group acquired a allow and certificates of insurance coverage from the Tarrant Regional Water District

“For an occasion like this, we’ve got a completely documented security plan,” Faul stated. “As you understand, we had security personnel on website all through the occasion.”

That is the primary time the CrossFit Video games had been held in Fort Value. Earlier areas embrace Carson, California, and Madison, Wisconsin.

