CrossFit Games in Fort Worth continue with tribute to Lazar Dukic, athlete who drowned in swimming event

FORT WORTH – The CrossFit Video games in Fort Price continued on Friday beginning with a tribute to an athlete who drowned in Marine Creek Lake Thursday, the primary day of the competitors.

Hundreds from world wide stuffed Dickies Enviornment for the tribute, throughout which officers introduced the 2024 CrossFit Video games had been devoted to Lazar Dukic.

One lady traveled from Mexico Metropolis to Fort Price and stated she’s been a follower of Dukic for years.

“We heard about it on Instagram, and the response was like a shock, to be sincere,” stated Lauren Garcia. “We do CrossFit. It was actually a shock, nonetheless in shock. We’re right here to assist him. I am sending an enormous hug to the household.”

The tribute included a second of silence and screenshots of social media posts displayed on the massive display screen consisting of images, movies and type phrases to Dukic and his household.

Dukic, 28, of Serbia, died through the swimming portion of particular person occasion No. 1 on the 2024 CrossFit Video games, in accordance with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Workplace. The remainder of Thursday’s occasions and actions had been canceled however the video games resumed Friday and can proceed by Sunday.

“After cautious thought and lots of conversations internally, with athletes, and with Lazar Đukić’s household, it has been determined that the CrossFit Video games will proceed all through the rest of the weekend at Dickies Enviornment in Fort Price, Texas,” a message from the group’s PR agency stated.

A GoFundMe established for Dukic’s household raised over $310,000 as of Friday afternoon.

That is the primary time the CrossFit Video games had been held in Fort Price. Earlier areas embody Carson, California, and Madison, Wisconsin.

