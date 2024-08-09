CrossFit Games continue in Fort Worth despite athlete Lazar Dukic’s drowning death --> Organizers mentioned they thought fastidiously about find out how to transfer ahead within the wake of Lazar Dukic’s loss of life. Lazar Dukic (Supply: FITAID) --> He had accomplished a 3.5-mile run with a pack of opponents and was nearing the tip of a half-mile open water swim when he went underwater. What occurred is the very last thing anybody would have anticipated, Pritchard mentioned.

"You simply don’t suppose this stuff are going to occur. These are elite athletes," she mentioned. "And to suppose that 30ish minutes later, one of many fittest folks on this planet is simply gone like that… it doesn’t matter that you simply’re one of many fittest folks on this planet. Stuff can occur. Life is fragile. And also you simply by no means know."

Organizers mentioned after quite a lot of consideration and session with Dukic’s household, it was determined that the video games at Dickies Area would proceed all through the rest of the weekend.