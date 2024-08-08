CrossFit athlete Lazar Dukic dies during competition at Texas lake

FORT WORTH, Texas — A competitor within the CrossFit Video games has died whereas competing in a swimming occasion Thursday morning on a Texas lake.

CrossFit CEO Don Faul stated throughout a information convention that they had been “deeply saddened” by the dying of one among their athletes at Marine Creek Lake in Fort Price, and so they had been working with authorities on the investigation into the dying.

The Tarrant County medical expert’s workplace recognized the athlete as 28-year-old Lazar Dukic of Serbia. The medical expert’s workplace had not but listed his explanation for dying.

An official with the Fort Price Hearth Division stated they received referred to as out round 8 a.m. to help police as a result of there “was a participant within the water that was down and hadn’t been seen in some time limit.”

He stated they responded for search and rescue and weren’t on the scene when the preliminary name was made. He stated the athlete’s physique was discovered about an hour later.

Faul stated CrossFit did have security personnel on website on the occasion.

Faul stated the CrossFit group is sort of a household. “We’re doing all the pieces in our energy throughout this tragic time to help the household, to help our group,” Faul stated.

The mission of the CrossFit Video games, first held in 2007, is to “discover the fittest athletes on the planet,” the CrossFit web site stated. It says the video games change yearly and infrequently the main points should not introduced till simply earlier than the occasion.

Dukic’s biography on the CrossFit web site says he was the third-ranked CrossFit athlete in Serbia and the 88th-ranked worldwide.