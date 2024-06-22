Cronenworth homers and has a career-high 5 hits as the Padres beat the Brewers 9-5, lose Tatis

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth homered, had a career-high 5 hits, together with a go-ahead single within the seventh, and scored 4 runs for the San Diego Padres, who beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 9-5 on Friday night time for his or her third straight win.

The Padres misplaced star proper fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and left fielder Jurickson Profar to accidents, and dedicated 4 errors.

Tatis was eliminated two innings after struggling a bruised left triceps when he was hit by a pitch on the left elbow by former San Diego pitcher Colin Rea with two outs within the third. He went down on one knee in ache and was checked by a coach. Tatis ran the bases and took his place in proper subject for the subsequent two innings. When his flip within the batting order got here up within the fifth, he was changed by pinch-hitter Tyler Wade.

“It’s going to be pretty sore,” supervisor Mike Shildt. “We’ll verify in on him tomorrow and type of go from there.”

Tatis hit a 446-foot homer in Thursday night time’s 7-6 win.

Profar left after hitting a double within the seventh. He’s been coping with patellar tendinitis in his left knee for a number of weeks.

“Some days are higher than others,” Shildt stated. ”He was in that second the place I admire it, he was like, ‘Man, it doesn’t really feel nice.’ Once more, extra grit, extra coronary heart.”

After Profar got here out, Cronenworth singled off Hoby Milner (3-1) to usher in pinch runner Oscar Azocar for a 6-5 lead. The Padres added one when Donovan Solano was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and an error.

“Any approach we will impression the sport, get on the market and attempt to assist the group win is what I’m right here for,” Cronenworth stated.

“It’s simply type of what we’ve carried out all 12 months. Unbelievable job,” Cronenworth stated. “They bounce out to that 4-1 lead and it appeared like we simply saved having good at-bats and making an attempt to grind the man down and obtained to their bullpen and did a very nice job with that.”

Luis Arraez hit a two-run homer and Manny Machado had 4 hits for the Padres.

“Man, you speak about some coronary heart, grit, the flexibility to search out options,” Shildt stated. “We are saying it internally, winners do discover options.”

Stephen Kolek (1-0) obtained the win and Enyel De Los Santos obtained the final 5 outs for his first save.

Cronenworth tied the sport at 4 with a solo homer to proper within the sixth, his twelfth. Manny Machado doubled to chase Rea and Solano, who entered as a pinch hitter, hit a go-ahead single. Machado had 4 hits.

Cronenworth hit a walk-off homer Thursday night time.

The Brewers tied it at 5 within the seventh on two straight singles and Kim’s second throwing error of the sport.

The Brewers took a 4-1 lead within the fifth, chasing Padres starter Dylan Stop within the course of.

However the Padres started their comeback when Arraez homered to proper with two outs within the fifth, his second.

Stop allowed 4 runs and 5 hits in 4 2/3 innings whereas putting out 10 and strolling two.

Rea allowed 5 runs and 6 hits in 5 1/3 innings, walked two and struck out none.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Reinstated RHP Jakob Junis from the 60-day injured checklist. Optioned RHP Bradley Blalock to Double-A Biloxi. Junis was on the opening-day roster however made only one begin earlier than happening the IL with a shoulder damage. He’ll pitch out of the bullpen. Blalock returns to Triple-A a day after pitching a scoreless inning and turning into the ninth Brewers participant to make his MLB debut this season.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Carlos Rodriguez (0-2, 6.48 ERA) and Padres RHP Randy Vásquez (1-4, 5.70) are scheduled to start out Saturday.

