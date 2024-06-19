Croatia vs Albania Predictions and Betting Tips: Sylvinho’s Side Can Spring a Surprise

Our soccer betting knowledgeable gives his three finest Croatia vs Albania betting suggestions and predictions for Wednesday’s Euro 2024 Group B conflict in Hamburg.

After shedding their opening matches of the match, neither Croatia nor Albania have any actual room for error going into their assembly at Volksparkstadion on Wednesday.

Croatia vs Albania Betting Suggestions

Double Probability – Albania or Tie @ +162 with bet365

Rey Manaj to attain or help @ +275 with bet365

Beneath 9 corners within the match @ +100 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, right on the time of publishing and topic to alter.

Albania may cause a shock in Hamburg

World Cup semi-finalists Croatia had been resoundingly overwhelmed 3-0 by Spain of their Group B opener and there are indicators that this can be one main match too far for Zlatko Dalic’s squad.

Vatreni have now misplaced three of their final 5 aggressive internationals, as many defeats as they suffered in 29 such video games earlier than that, with their loss to Spain following setbacks towards Turkey and Wales in direction of the top of their qualifying marketing campaign.

Albania gave an honest account of themselves towards Italy, scoring the quickest aim in European Championship historical past after simply 23 seconds via Nedim Bajrami, earlier than succumbing to a 2-1 defeat.

That was the primary aggressive loss Sylvinho’s aspect have suffered for properly over a yr after they impressively topped their qualifying group forward of the Czech Republic and Poland.

There was sufficient in each groups’ performances on Saturday to recommend Albania can, on the very least, take a degree from this contest, which might maintain alive their hopes of constructing it via to the knockout stage of a significant worldwide match for the primary time of their historical past.

Croatia vs Albania Tip 1: Double Probability – Albania or Tie @ +162 with bet365

Manaj Can Make an Affect

Apart from their record-breaking early aim towards Italy, Albania lacked a innovative in Saturday’s match till substitute Rey Manaj got here off the bench and virtually grabbed a late equalizer.

The Sivasspor striker could have accomplished sufficient in his cameo look to earn a begin towards Croatia and he’s actually a participant in type, as he scored 18 objectives on this season’s Turkish Tremendous Lig – solely Mauro Icardi and Edin Dzeko registered extra.

Manaj had 25 aim involvements throughout all competitions for his membership throughout 2023/24 and even when he has to make do with a substitute position in Hamburg, he’s greater than able to making an affect.

Croatia vs Albania Tip 2: Rey Manaj to attain or help @ +275 with bet365

Corners Might Be at a Premium

Regardless of having extra possession, photographs and touches within the opposition penalty field than Spain, Croatia didn’t win a single nook throughout their match opener.

Albania didn’t fare a lot better in that division, incomes simply three towards Italy, and out of the 53 groups who participated in qualifying for this summer time’s match, solely seven received fewer corners than the Purple and Blacks.

Sylvinho’s aspect averaged simply 2.6 corners per sport throughout qualifying, whereas Croatia’s 5.8 was hardly a standout, which makes backing underneath 9 to be taken by these two sides mixed on Wednesday seem a shrewd guess.

Croatia vs Albania Tip 3: Beneath 9 corners within the match @ +100 with bet365