Cristiano Ronaldo yet to decide Portugal future – Martínez

Portugal coach Roberto Martínez stated it was “too quickly” to say if Cristiano Ronaldo had performed his final sport for his nation following the workforce’s Euro 2024 exit by the hands of France in Hamburg on Friday.

Portugal misplaced 5-3 to France on penalties of their quarterfinal after a goalless stalemate by which Ronaldo missed a obtrusive probability in additional time however transformed one of many kicks within the shootout.

“It is too quickly and uncooked after the match to speak about that and there have been no particular person selections made,” Martínez stated in a information convention when requested if it had been Ronaldo’s final sport in a Portugal jersey.

Friday’s loss to France on the Volksparkstadion was Ronaldo’s 212th cap. His 130 targets for his nation is manner out by itself on the head of most scored in worldwide soccer, with Lionel Messi not too long ago shifting second on the listing with 108.

Nonetheless, the 39-year-old struggled to revive former glories on the match in Germany and departed Euro 2024 with out scoring aside from in shootouts.

It was the primary time in his profession that Ronaldo had failed to attain in a significant worldwide match and his 10 pictures with no objective is tied for essentially the most with out discovering the online in a single Euros, matching Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne in 2016.

After the ultimate whistle on Friday, centre-back Pepê collapsed sobbing into Ronaldo’s arms.

“I will not say it publicly,” Pepe informed TV station Canal 11, when requested what Ronaldo stated to him. “However we really feel it loads. Opposite to what many individuals suppose, we really feel it loads.

“We really feel the frustration of not profitable a sport, of being eradicated in such an enormous competitors because the European Championship, realizing that we had lots of high quality to undergo. That is the ache we really feel.”

About his personal future, the 41-year-old added: “I’ll have the chance to talk sooner or later. I do not wish to talk about it 1720281766 as a result of tomorrow folks is perhaps talking about my future as a substitute of speaking about this course of.”

Ronaldo has gone 9 video games with no objective for Portugal and missed a golden alternative to attain throughout additional time when Francisco Conceição broke behind the French defence and in the reduction of a move to Ronaldo simply outdoors the six-yard field.

Nonetheless, Ronaldo launched the ball wildly over the crossbar — removed from a fairytale ending, whether it is certainly the top, of a record-breaking worldwide profession.

Info from Reuters and The Related Press contributed to this report.