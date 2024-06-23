Cristiano Ronaldo ‘lucky’ not to come to harm after selfie-seekers confront him, coach says

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo ought to think about himself fortunate to have come to no hurt after being confronted on the sector by 4 supporters who wished selfies throughout a European Championship match on Saturday, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez stated.

The alarming string of safety breaches occurred within the second half of Portugal’s 3-0 win over Turkey in Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion.

Ronaldo was comfortable to pose for a selfie with a younger fan who evaded stewards to get on the sector within the 69th minute earlier than whipping out his cellphone.

Nonetheless, Ronaldo was clearly sad when two extra individuals tried to do the identical within the last minutes of the sport. Then one other particular person — carrying a pink Portugal jersey — received near the 39-year-old striker for {a photograph} moments after the ultimate whistle.

Two extra individuals then tried to confront Ronaldo as he walked off the sector along with his teammates however have been held again by safety on these events.

“It’s a concern,” Martinez stated, “as a result of at the moment we have been fortunate that the intentions of the followers have been good.

“All of us love a fan that acknowledges the large stars and the large icons of their minds. All of us agree with that. However you’ll be able to perceive it was a really, very troublesome second — if these intentions are mistaken, the gamers are uncovered and we should be cautious with that. I don’t suppose that ought to occur on a soccer pitch.”

Martinez stated it was vital to ship a message to followers that this conduct was not acceptable.

“It’s not the precise method, you’re not going to get something out of it,” Martinez added. “And what you do might be the measures worsen for the long run.

“It’s not good to get the gamers so uncovered when you’ve got individuals operating on the pitch.”

Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo’s teammate and a scorer towards Turkey, stated he was “probably not involved” in regards to the supporters who received on the sector.

“It’s only a bit annoying when it comes to having to cease the sport as a result of a fan enters the pitch,” Silva stated. “That’s the value you pay for being so acknowledged on this planet of soccer.

“When it comes to feeling at risk, no. Not me personally.”

