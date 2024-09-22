Crisp, cool Sunday; first day of fall

Regular temperatures are anticipated at the beginning of the work week, with highs warming again into the higher 70s by Wednesday. There’s little to no precipitation within the forecast because of excessive stress overhead.

First day of fall

Welcome to the primary day of fall! The autumnal equinox occurred at 7:43 a.m. Sunday morning. Dawn for September twenty second was 7:01 a.m. and sundown at 7:09 p.m.

Autumnal equinox Nationwide Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Temperatures are according to the season, with highs reaching the mid to higher 60s, and round 70 for the metro space.

Highs for Sunday. Nationwide Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

When breaking information occurs, MPR Information supplies the context you want. Assist us meet the numerous calls for of those newsgathering efforts.

Prolonged quiet, dry forecast

Excessive stress will take maintain this week and supply loads of sunshine and calm winds.

Excessive stress overhead Nationwide Middle for Atmospheric Analysis

Little to no precipitation is predicted this week. Future evaluation signifies no precipitation possibilities for the Higher Midwest.

7 day precipitation evaluation ending Saturday, September twenty eighth NOAA through Pivotal Climate

Temperatures will pattern upwards in direction of the higher 70s by Wednesday. We’ll see one other stretch of above-normal temperatures, with highs within the mid to higher 70s via at the least the top of the week. Parts of western Minnesota could even see temperatures within the 80s.