Crews battled fire at First Baptist Dallas secondary chapel – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Hearth-Rescue labored to extinguish a 4-alarm fireplace in Downtown Dallas Friday night.

A fourth alarm was requested at 8:14 p.m.

In response to DFR, the preliminary name got here in at 6:05 p.m. to a constructing on fireplace situated at 1717 San Jacinto Road.

Smoke from viewer movies confirmed black smoke billowing close to First Baptist Dallas church in downtown.

The construction concerned is the secondary chapel of First Baptist Dallas, in response to DFR.

When crews arrived, they had been met with heavy smoke and fireplace situations involving the construction.

Hearth crews started battling the blaze and a second alarm was requested at 6:20 p.m.

Hearth operations are defensive and a partial collapse of the construction occurred simply after 7:30 p.m., in response to Dallas Hearth.

In response to DFR, the hearth has been knocked down and contained. The construction has largely collapsed, which has brought on many void areas with “sizzling spots”.

The pastor of First Baptist Dallas, Dr. Robert Jeffress launched a press release Friday night saying:

“PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR CHURCH.

Now we have skilled a hearth within the Historic Sanctuary.

To our data, nobody is damage or injured, and we thank God for His safety. He’s sovereign even in essentially the most troublesome occasions.

‘And we all know that God causes all issues to work collectively for good to those that love God, to those that are known as in response to His goal.’ – Romans 8:28

We are going to maintain you up to date as we put together to come back collectively to worship.”

Whereas there isn’t any indication that the hearth will escalate, DFR is predicted to take care of an prolonged presence on the scene to extinguish all lingering areas of fireplace and to take care of a protected perimeter across the unstable constructing.

There have been no accidents reported in affiliation with this incident. The reason for the hearth will likely be below investigation.

Ben Lovvorn is Government Pastor and mentioned the hearth was contained to of their historic sanctuary. He was on scene and spoke to NBC 5 after firefighters contained the blaze.

“We additionally know that the church is just not comprised of brick and mortar and buildings, the church is the individuals. And the individuals serve below the lordship of Jesus Christ. So, First Baptist if going to face sturdy and we’ll be again collectively worshiping once more quickly,” mentioned Lovvorn.

