Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman selected 30th overall by Boston Celtics in NBA Draft

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman was chosen thirtieth general by the Boston Celtics in Wednesday’s NBA Draft.

The Aurora, Neb., native celebrated with over 100 associates, household and teammates gathered at Let It Fly Sports activities Bar in downtown Omaha.

Scheierman was surrounded by family and friends as he heard his title referred to as.

Scheierman averaged 18.4 factors, 9.0 rebounds, and three.9 assists for a Bluejays workforce that reached the Candy 16 in his fifth season of faculty basketball. He additionally turned the primary participant in NCAA Division I historical past to attain 2,000 factors, and tally 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists and 300 three pointers in a profession.

As spectacular as Scheierman was in his Bluejays profession, his draft inventory took off after his efficiency on the NBA Draft Mix in Chicago. The 23-year-old turned heads with not solely his capturing means, however his passing expertise and defensive flashes, prompting ESPN’s Jonathan Givony to declare him ‘the most effective participant on the ground’ in his first mix scrimmage.

