Creative Artists Agency (CAA) Names Elizabeth A. Morrison As Global Head Of Inclusion

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess)—Artistic Artists Company (CAA) introduced this week that Elizabeth A. Morrison has been appointed because the World Head of Inclusion, Recruiting, and Growth. Morrison, who beforehand served because the Chief Variety, Fairness, and inclusion Officer and VP of World Expertise Administration at Levi Strauss & Co., will spearhead CAA’s ongoing efforts to foster an inclusive and equitable office. She’s going to function from CAA’s Los Angeles workplace, guiding groups throughout all places of work and divisions.

Morrison brings a wealth of expertise to her new position, considerably contributing to range, fairness, and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives at varied main firms. At Levi Strauss & Co., she launched groundbreaking profession efficacy and expertise improvement packages and revealed the corporate’s inaugural World DE&I Affect Report.

Sherrie Sage Schwartz, CAA’s Chief Human Sources Officer, emphasised Morrison’s position in shaping the company’s tradition: “CAA’s firm tradition and worker expertise are integral within the work we do in service of our shoppers. It’s extra vital than ever to have partaking and equitable workplaces that help staff in any respect ranges. As we proceed to develop, Elizabeth’s management will probably be essential for our colleagues globally.”

CAA Co-Chairman Richard Lovett echoed these sentiments, highlighting the strategic worth of Morrison’s addition to the crew: “We’re thrilled to have Elizabeth be a part of us. We all the time prioritize the event of our colleagues and an inclusive atmosphere inside our partitions and past. Elizabeth’s skilled experiences and experience will additional bolster CAA as an expert dwelling the place individuals of all backgrounds could be impressed day by day, develop their careers, and greatest serve our shoppers.”

Morrison herself expressed her enthusiasm: “I’ve lengthy admired CAA for its extremely regarded concentrate on collaboration and group and for the company’s deep and optimistic perception in what’s doable for workers and shoppers. I’m enthusiastic about championing experiences that enable people to current their full and greatest selves inside the office. I sit up for becoming a member of my new companions on this ever-evolving journey.”

Earlier than her tenure at Levi Strauss & Co., Morrison held important roles at Dwell Nation, the place she superior the corporate’s DE&I efforts, secured an ideal rating on the Human Rights Marketing campaign’s Company Equality Index, and achieved the Nice Place to Work certification. Moreover, Morrison drove range and inclusion initiatives at The Campbell Soup Firm and Comcast NBCUniversal, and she or he started her profession in public relations with the American Pink Cross.

This strategic transfer by CAA aligns with its dedication to enhancing the skilled atmosphere for its staff and making certain that it stays a pacesetter in supporting various expertise inside the leisure trade. Morrison’s appointment marks one other step in CAA’s journey towards fostering a extra inclusive and dynamic office.