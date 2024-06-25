(WGHP) — A singer and rapper recognized for an early 2000s radio hit has died, Selection reviews.

Seth Binzer, recognized professionally as “Shifty Shellshock,” died on the age of 49 on Monday. He died in his residence, in keeping with reviews.

Shellshock was a part of the nu-metal/rap group Loopy City, who had a 2001 hit with the music “Butterfly” off their 1999 album “The Present of Sport.”

The band toured with the Purple Scorching Chili Peppers in assist of their first album. The band modified line-ups and went on haitus at numerous factors all through the 2000s, and had been touring as not too long ago as 2023, when a brawl outdoors of a Myrtle Seashore venue sparked controversial.

Shellshock spent a lot of his life battling habit points.

No reason for loss of life was available.