Crazy Town Singer Shifty Shellshock, Dead At 49

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Seth Brooks Binzer, higher generally known as Shift Shellshock, frontman of the rap steel band Loopy City, has died in response to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 49.

In response to a short report by the Medical Examiner, Binzer was discovered useless at a residence in Los Angeles.

Extra particulars about his loss of life, together with potential causes, weren’t disclosed however Binzer was candid about his struggles with habit and he appeared on actuality reveals corresponding to Movie star Rehab 1 and a couple of and Sober Home 1 and a couple of.

Binzer was a founding member of the band Loopy City, rising to prominence in 2000 after their hit “Butterfly” topped the Billboard 100.

The band toured with the Pink Scorching Chili Peppers and signed to tour with Ozzfest however had been compelled to drop out of the touring pageant after Binzer was arrested after throwing a chair by way of a window whereas intoxicated.

The band went on hiatus in 2002 after their sophomore album, Darkhorse, did not generate a lot enthusiasm from the band’s followers.

Binzer went on to collaborate with artists corresponding to Paul Oakenfold and tried his hand as a solo artist, releasing his one and solely solo album, Joyful Love Sick, which proved to be a modest chart success.