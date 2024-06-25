Crazy Town Frontman, ‘Butterfly’ Singer Was 49

Shifty Shellshock, the frontman of rap rock band Loopy City who sang the hit music “Butterfly,” has died. He was 49.

In keeping with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s web site, Shellshock — whose delivery identify was Seth Binzer — died at his residence on Monday. A trigger has not but been disclosed.

Shellshock met his Loopy City co-founder, Bret Mazur, in 1992. They first started making music below the identify the Brimstone Sluggers, however by 1999, their moniker was modified to Loopy City and the band had added members Rust Epique, James Bradley Jr. (aka JBJ), Doug Miller, Adam Goldstein (aka DJ AM) and Antonio Lorenzo “Bother” Valli. Loopy City’s debut album, “The Reward of Recreation,” launched in November 1999 and the band supported the Crimson Scorching Chili Peppers on tour shortly after.

In October 2000, Loopy City launched “Butterfly” because the third single from “The Reward of Recreation.” The music samples the Crimson Scorching Chili Peppers’ “Fairly Little Ditty” and options Shellshock’s laid-back rapping fashion — “Come my girl, come-come my girl, You’re my butterfly, sugar child” — seamlessly mixing the 2 genres. The monitor reached No. 1 on the Billboard Scorching 100 for 2 non-consecutive weeks and have become the band’s greatest hit.

After Loopy City’s second album, “Darkhorse” (2002), didn’t evoke the identical fervor, the band broke up. Shellshock then pursued a solo profession, collaborating with Paul Oakenfold on his 2002 hit “Starry Eyed Shock,” which peaked at No. 41 on the charts. In 2004, Shellshock launched his first solo album, “Joyful Love Sick,” which discovered reasonable success in Europe.

Shellshock had been open about his struggles with habit and appeared on a number of actuality reveals concerning the matter, together with two seasons of VH1’s “Movie star Rehab” and two seasons of its follow-up present “Sober Home.” In 2012, he was admitted to the hospital after shedding consciousness and fell right into a coma earlier than recovering. He was most not too long ago arrested for a DUI in 2022.

Shellshock is survived by his three youngsters, Halo, Gage and Phoenix.