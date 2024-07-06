Crazy Frog Joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Promo

Eddie Murphy‘s title character within the Netflix movie Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F has an sudden associate for combating crime.

The streaming service shared a brand new promo for the action-comedy film on Friday that options Loopy Frog, the animated character that rose to popular culture prominence with a dance-focused rendition of the franchise’s theme music practically 20 years in the past. The brand new promo options key scenes from the movie that present Loopy Frog inserted into the motion to trigger additional chaos for Murphy’s character.

Netflix’s official X (previously Twitter) account posted the video Friday with the message, “CRAZY FROG AND AXEL FOLEY???” Among the many accounts responding to the publish was that of T-Cell, which commented, “The GOAT of ringtones.” Netflix replied, “Invented ringtones.”

Loopy Frog is credited as a creation of Erik Wernquist again in 2003 that was initially marketed by ringtone supplier Jamba! The character’s model of “Axel F” — the franchise’s theme music that was composed by Harold Faltermeyer and first debuted within the unique 1984 movie Beverly Hills Cop — hit No. 1 within the U.Ok., Australia, France and quite a few different nations all over the world in 2005. The Loopy Frog monitor, which incorporates the animated amphibian talking in gibberish, was reworked from a dance model by Murphy Brown and Captain Hollywood that was launched two years prior.

“Axel F and ‪@crazyfrog‬ have been an iconic duo since 2005,” learn an outline of the brand new promo from the Loopy Frog YouTube web page. “Loopy Frog is again with a brand new music video for the Netflix Movie Beverly Hills Cop.”

Mark Molloy directed Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and the fourth film within the movie collection is at the moment streaming on Netflix. Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige and Kevin Bacon star within the characteristic specializing in Foley (Murphy) returning to Beverly Hills to assist shield his daughter, Jane (Paige), and longtime pal Billy Rosewood (Choose Reinhold).

Molloy not too long ago advised The Hollywood Reporter that the movie’s iconic music was an essential a part of the newest film.

“For me, the music of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise has a lot of the id and the tone of the movies,” Molloy stated. “It’s so important. We’ve bought the rating and all of these needle drops in Axel F, which is all an enormous half.”