Cowboys vs Falcons channel today, time, TV schedule, streaming info

The Dallas Cowboys will proceed their 2024 NFL season with a Week 9 highway recreation towards the Atlanta Falcons at midday CT Sunday.
Dallas (3-4) suffered a 30-24 highway loss to San Francisco in Week 8. Atlanta (5-3) earned a 31-26 highway win over Tampa Bay.
This is the way to watch the Cowboys-Falcons recreation, together with time, TV schedule and streaming info:
Easy methods to watch Cowboys vs Falcons on Fubo
TV channel: Fox
Begin time: Midday CT
Dallas vs Atlanta can be broadcast on Fox in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season. Adam Amin (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) will name the sport from the sales space at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sidelines.
Easy methods to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons on livestream
Dallas vs Atlanta can be streamed on the Fox Sports activities app and Fubo, which gives a free trial to new subscribers.
Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons predictions, picks, odds
Atlanta 31, Dallas 21: Dallas has a one-dimensional offense that may’t run the ball. It will battle to maintain up with Atlanta, which has quarterback in Kirk Cousins and a powerful backfield duo of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. The Falcons will win this one with out an excessive amount of bother, and the Cowboys will prolong their shedding streak to 3.
Odds: Falcons by 3
O/U: 52
Odds based on BetMGM.
Dallas Cowboys schedule 2024
- Sept. 8: Dallas 33, Cleveland 17
- Sept. 15: New Orleans 44, Dallas 19
- Sept. 22: Baltimore 28, Dallas 25
- Sept. 26: Dallas 20, New York Giants 15
- Oct. 6: Dallas 20, Pittsburgh 17
- Oct. 13: Detroit 47, Dallas 9
- Oct. 20: BYE
- Oct. 27: San Francisco 30, Dallas 24
- Nov. 3: at Atlanta
- Nov. 10: vs. Philadelphia
- Nov. 18: vs. Houston
- Nov. 24: at Washington
- Nov. 28: vs. New York Giants
- Dec. 9: vs. Cincinnati
- Dec. 15: at Carolina
- Dec. 22: vs. Tampa Bay
- Dec. 29: at Philadelphia
- TBD (Flex recreation): vs. Washington
Atlanta Falcons schedule 2024
- Sept. 8: Pittsburgh 18, Atlanta 10
- Sept. 16: Atlanta 22, Philadelphia 21
- Sept. 22: Kansas Metropolis 22, Atlanta 17
- Sept. 29: Atlanta 26, New Orleans 24
- Oct. 3: Atlanta 36, Tampa Bay 30 (OT)
- Oct. 13: Atlanta 38, Carolina 20
- Oct. 20: Seattle 34, Atlanta 14
- Oct. 27: Atlanta 31, Tampa Bay 26
- Nov. 3: vs. Dallas
- Nov. 10: at New Orleans
- Nov. 17: at Denver
- Nov. 24: Bye
- Dec. 1: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Dec. 8: at Minnesota
- Dec. 16: at Las Vegas
- Dec. 22: vs. New York Giants
- TBD (Flex recreation): at Washington
- TBD (Flex recreation): vs. Carolina
