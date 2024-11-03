Cowboys vs Falcons channel today, time, TV schedule, streaming info

The Dallas Cowboys will proceed their 2024 NFL season with a Week 9 highway recreation towards the Atlanta Falcons at midday CT Sunday.

Dallas (3-4) suffered a 30-24 highway loss to San Francisco in Week 8. Atlanta (5-3) earned a 31-26 highway win over Tampa Bay.

This is the way to watch the Cowboys-Falcons recreation, together with time, TV schedule and streaming info:

Easy methods to watch Cowboys vs Falcons on Fubo

TV channel: Fox

Begin time: Midday CT

Dallas vs Atlanta can be broadcast on Fox in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season. Adam Amin (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) will name the sport from the sales space at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sidelines.

Easy methods to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons on livestream

Dallas vs Atlanta can be streamed on the Fox Sports activities app and Fubo, which gives a free trial to new subscribers.

Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons predictions, picks, odds

Atlanta 31, Dallas 21: Dallas has a one-dimensional offense that may’t run the ball. It will battle to maintain up with Atlanta, which has quarterback in Kirk Cousins and a powerful backfield duo of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. The Falcons will win this one with out an excessive amount of bother, and the Cowboys will prolong their shedding streak to 3.

Odds: Falcons by 3

O/U: 52

Odds based on BetMGM.

Dallas Cowboys schedule 2024

Sept. 8: Dallas 33, Cleveland 17

Dallas 33, Cleveland 17 Sept. 15: New Orleans 44, Dallas 19

New Orleans 44, Dallas 19 Sept. 22: Baltimore 28, Dallas 25

Baltimore 28, Dallas 25 Sept. 26: Dallas 20, New York Giants 15

Dallas 20, New York Giants 15 Oct. 6: Dallas 20, Pittsburgh 17

Dallas 20, Pittsburgh 17 Oct. 13: Detroit 47, Dallas 9

Detroit 47, Dallas 9 Oct. 20: BYE

BYE Oct. 27: San Francisco 30, Dallas 24

San Francisco 30, Dallas 24 Nov. 3: at Atlanta

at Atlanta Nov. 10: vs. Philadelphia

vs. Philadelphia Nov. 18: vs. Houston

vs. Houston Nov. 24: at Washington

at Washington Nov. 28: vs. New York Giants

vs. New York Giants Dec. 9: vs. Cincinnati

vs. Cincinnati Dec. 15: at Carolina

at Carolina Dec. 22: vs. Tampa Bay

vs. Tampa Bay Dec. 29: at Philadelphia

at Philadelphia TBD (Flex recreation): vs. Washington

Atlanta Falcons schedule 2024

Sept. 8: Pittsburgh 18, Atlanta 10

Pittsburgh 18, Atlanta 10 Sept. 16: Atlanta 22, Philadelphia 21

Atlanta 22, Philadelphia 21 Sept. 22: Kansas Metropolis 22, Atlanta 17

Kansas Metropolis 22, Atlanta 17 Sept. 29: Atlanta 26, New Orleans 24

Atlanta 26, New Orleans 24 Oct. 3: Atlanta 36, Tampa Bay 30 (OT)

Atlanta 36, Tampa Bay 30 (OT) Oct. 13: Atlanta 38, Carolina 20

Atlanta 38, Carolina 20 Oct. 20: Seattle 34, Atlanta 14

Seattle 34, Atlanta 14 Oct. 27: Atlanta 31, Tampa Bay 26

Atlanta 31, Tampa Bay 26 Nov. 3: vs. Dallas

vs. Dallas Nov. 10: at New Orleans

at New Orleans Nov. 17: at Denver

at Denver Nov. 24: Bye

Bye Dec. 1: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

vs. Los Angeles Chargers Dec. 8: at Minnesota

at Minnesota Dec. 16: at Las Vegas

at Las Vegas Dec. 22: vs. New York Giants

vs. New York Giants TBD (Flex recreation): at Washington

at Washington TBD (Flex recreation): vs. Carolina

