Cowboys-Rams to practice again on Aug. 14

OXNARD, Calif. – For the third time in a one-week span, the Cowboys and Rams will sq. off once more.

After a joint observe final week on Aug. 8, adopted by the preseason opener on Aug. 11 for each groups, the Cowboys and Rams have determined to observe once more this week. The Rams will return to Oxnard for one more joint observe on Wednesday Aug. 14 on the Cowboys’ coaching camp observe fields.

The one distinction this week is the time of observe because the Rams and Cowboys may have a mid-morning “scrimmage” that begins at 11 a.m. and can probably run for about two hours. As at all times, practices are free and open to the general public on the Oxnard River Ridge Sports activities Complicated.

The concept for each groups is to let the starters have a bit of extra distinctive competitors towards different groups, contemplating the starters aren’t anticipated to play a lot, if any, within the upcoming preseason video games.

The Cowboys rested practically 25 gamers final Sunday towards the Rams, and most of these gamers had been starters and/or common contributors.

Dak Prescott, who hasn’t performed a preseason sport since 2019, did not even costume out in uniform, whereas different starters resembling Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, DeMarcus Lawrence, Zack Martin and Ezekiel Elliott went by way of warm-ups in uniform, solely to take the pads off for all the sport.

However whereas that can probably be the identical routine subsequent Saturday when the Cowboys head to Las Vegas for the second preseason sport, one other observe with the Rams on Wednesday ought to give the starters a greater dose of observe reps, though there will not be stay tackling.