Cowboys’ Micah Parsons set for MRI after injuring ankle vs. Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Micah Parsons will endure an MRI on his left ankle Friday after leaving due to an harm with 3:30 left to play within the Dallas Cowboys’ 20-15 win over the New York Giants.

“Proper now, I simply iced it,” Parsons mentioned, sitting at his locker along with his left ankle taped. “I do know little or no. I’ve obtained an MRI [Friday], and I will attempt to get again subsequent week.”

Parsons mentioned X-rays taken inside MetLife Stadium have been damaging. DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a proper foot harm within the third quarter and in addition didn’t return, however after the sport he mentioned he was OK and his harm was not associated to foot surgical procedures he has want earlier in his profession. He may also endure an MRI on Friday.

Parsons was injured speeding the passer from the center of the Giants’ line. He was engaged with middle John Michael Schmitz Jr. when guard Greg Van Roten fell on to the again of Parsons leg. He was tended to by the medical employees earlier than limping to the sideline. Ultimately, he was taken off by a cart to get X-rays.

Editor’s Picks

1 Associated

After the sport, he took a golf cart to the group bus.

“He is a helluva participant. Massive-time playmaker,” quarterback Dak Prescott mentioned. “I am not watching loads, however [he] made an enormous run cease proper there on a kind of final possessions. After which actually, I am simply hoping it isn’t something critical. There’s not loads of doubts or damaging ideas that undergo my head, so, yeah, I did not even need to assume something main. Hoping that my ideas are proper and it is one thing small. He regarded in good spirits, so I am in good spirits. We’re in good spirits.”

The Cowboys have been in good spirits on the whole due to how they entered Thursday’s recreation. They misplaced back-to-back residence video games to the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens by which the protection gave up a mixed 464 speeding yards.

The Giants had solely 26 yards on 24 carries, however Daniel Jones threw for 281 yards and rookie receiver Malik Nabers had 115 yards on 12 catches earlier than leaving the sport due to a concussion.

Prescott threw two first-half landing passes — one to CeeDee Lamb and the opposite to Rico Dowdle — and Brandon Aubrey made two of three discipline aim makes an attempt, together with a 60-yarder for the second straight recreation.

“Successful is at all times an excellent factor, particularly on the highway,” coach Mike McCarthy mentioned. “Highway wins are the perfect. Division video games, you’ll be able to add one other layer to it. So, yeah, we really feel nice about what we achieved, however I feel it is the fourth week in a row we understand now we have loads of work to do.”

The Cowboys can have a 10-day break earlier than taking up the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 6, which might help in Parsons’ restoration relying on the analysis.

For Prescott, it was his thirteenth straight win towards the Giants, tying for the second-longest profitable streak by a quarterback towards an opponent.

However he is aware of there’s a massive distinction between 2-2 and 1-3.

“Enormous, particularly if you evaluate it to the choice. What that will have been like, it was big,” Prescott mentioned, including, “Simply permits to construct momentum. Performed on a bunch of various groups and a few that if you obtained going, it simply will get scorching. And that is what we’re trying to do. That is what it is about on this league is getting scorching on the proper time, constructing. That why I mentioned it is concerning the course of. Trusting the method regardless of the outcomes.”