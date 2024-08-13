COVID-19 Masks: Expert Tips for What You Should (and Shouldn’t) Do

Photograph by Susan Merrell.

Since Might, extremely contagious “FLiRT” coronavirus variants – a time period for brand new mutations of Omicron – have been driving an increase in infections and emergency room journeys. Virus ranges at native wastewater therapy crops have quadrupled in that point.

In keeping with Bay Space and California well being officers, face masks stay one of the essential measures to stop the unfold of COVID-19, however confusion and misinformation nonetheless encompass their use.

With about 70% of People having had no less than two photographs of a COVID vaccine, many could also be tempted to ditch masks altogether. However is that the best choice? We requested UC San Francisco’s Peter Chin-Hong, MD, an infectious illness professional.

Featured School Peter Chin Hong, MD, infectious illness professional

What’s the newest with COVID-19? Do folks nonetheless have to put on masks?

Chin-Hong: If you wish to shield your self from COVID-19, crucial factor you are able to do is keep up-to-date with the vaccine. Analysis exhibits current COVID-19 vaccines are about 70% efficient at stopping severe COVID-19 and hospitalization in addition to lengthy COVID. Taking Paxlovid or different therapies like remdesivir early in the midst of an infection may also scale back the danger of hospitalization even if you’re unvaccinated.

In case you’re up-to-date on the vaccine however nonetheless questioning if it’s worthwhile to masks, then I’d say it depends upon who you might be, who you reside with and the context.

When hospitalizations are excessive, everybody ought to put on a high-quality masks. However after we’re seeing medium numbers of hospitalizations, folks at excessive danger for severe COVID-19 ought to masks in crowded indoor settings like public transportation and airports. This would come with people who find themselves older than 65, immunocompromised, unvaccinated or not up-to-date on their booster photographs. At low ranges of hospitalizations, folks can select to put on a masks at any time, significantly within the setting of indoor public transit. In case you stay with somebody at excessive danger, you also needs to take into account masking to assist shield them – even if you’re up-to-date together with your vaccines.

In California, you’ll be able to examine the extent of COVID-19 within the wastewater as a information to the burden of the illness in your group.

Locations the place infections unfold shortly, like hospitals, shelters and assisted residing amenities might proceed to mandate masks use, no matter what number of instances we see.

In fact, should you suspect you’ve gotten COVID-19 or have been recognized, you must all the time put on a masks for no less than 5 days.

How efficient are face masks at stopping the unfold of COVID-19?

Chin-Hong: Face masks are extremely efficient at lowering COVID-19 transmission, particularly when a high-quality masks is used with different preventive measures like social distancing and frequent handwashing. No face masks gives 100% safety and never all masks are created equal.

How do masks stop COVID-19?

Chin-Hong: The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads primarily by respiratory droplets – or tiny drops launched into the air when an contaminated individual talks, coughs or sneezes that may additionally choose surfaces. These droplets can infect others if they arrive into contact with the nostril, mouth or eyes by the air or if somebody has touched a contaminated floor after which touched their face. A masks helps to dam these droplets from spreading, which reduces the danger of transmission.

What kind of masks ought to I take advantage of?

Chin-Hong: Medical N95, KN95 and KF94 masks all filter out a lot of particles from the air and are one of the best at defending towards COVID-19. Keep away from masks with valves, which permit a wearer’s breath to move out unfiltered, spreading germs.

Disposable surgical masks are much less efficient however nonetheless scale back your COVID-19 danger particularly if properly becoming.

Material masks aren’t advisable however are higher than no masks. Sporting a surgical masks beneath a fabric masks makes it simpler.

How ought to I put on my masks?

Chin-Hong: The masks ought to cowl your nostril and mouth and match snugly towards the perimeters of your face with out gaps. Wash your fingers earlier than placing in your masks and keep away from touching it whereas carrying it. Take away the masks by the ear loops or ties and keep away from touching the entrance of the masks.

What number of occasions can you employ a masks earlier than changing it?

Chin-Hong: Clear and undamaged N95, KN95 and KF94 masks will be reused for a number of days. Surgical masks are meant for one-time use, however a reused surgical masks is healthier than no masks. Material masks needs to be washed after every use with cleaning soap and water and dried. When you have entry to a dryer, dry the masks on a excessive warmth setting.

Can carrying a face masks trigger pores and skin irritation or pimples?

Chin-Hong: Sporting a masks for a very long time may cause pores and skin irritation or pimples, however these will be prevented by utilizing a clear masks and correctly washing and moisturizing your face.

Can carrying a face masks trigger carbon dioxide (CO2) poisoning?

Chin-Hong: No, carrying a face masks doesn’t trigger carbon dioxide poisoning. The quantity of carbon dioxide that accumulates inside a masks is negligible and never dangerous to the physique.

What if I get COVID-19?

Chin-Hong: In case you are 12 years or older and at excessive danger of creating severe COVID-19, discover out should you’re eligible for the antiviral medicine Paxlovid by speaking to your well being care supplier or pharmacist. If taken inside the first 5 days after signs begin, Paxlovid can cease the virus from replicating and scale back your possibilities of creating severe COVID-19. Remdesivir and molnupiravir are different choices.

Paxlovid can stop being hospitalized with COVID-19 by as a lot as 90% if you’re at excessive danger for the event of significant illness, particularly in case you have not acquired a COVID vaccine up to now 12 months.

COVID-19 is right here to remain so carrying a masks is an inexpensive and straightforward approach to keep away from getting contaminated and having to remain residence. It may well additionally assist shield you from colds and flu.

Editor’s be aware: This text has been up to date with new info. It was initially printed on Might 31, 2023.