Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

(Getty Pictures)

Comply with stay protection as Coventry Metropolis face Tottenham Hotspur within the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competitors following an additional time victory over Chelsea at Wembley final time period, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive objective to safe a record-extending tenth win of this home cup for the Reds.

Whereas all 72 golf equipment from the soccer league enter from the primary spherical, Premier League groups enter on the second or third spherical stage, the latter for golf equipment competing in Europe this season. Final yr, Middlesbrough have been the workforce from outdoors the highest flight to go furthest within the competitors, reaching the semi-finals.

Comply with stay updates from at this time’s recreation within the stay weblog beneath.

Coventry Metropolis FC 1 – 2 Tottenham Hotspur FC

21:54

Match ends, Coventry Metropolis 1, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

21:53

Second Half ends, Coventry Metropolis 1, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

21:52

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry Metropolis) is proven the yellow card for a foul foul.

21:51

James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick within the defensive half.

21:50

Objective! Coventry Metropolis 1, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur) proper footed shot from the appropriate facet of the field to the underside left nook. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a by ball following a quick break.

21:49

Fourth official has introduced 4 minutes of added time.

21:49

James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) is proven the yellow card.

21:47

Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the appropriate wing.

21:46

Try missed. Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) proper footed shot from outdoors the field is simply too excessive.

21:45

Objective! Coventry Metropolis 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) proper footed shot from the centre of the field to the underside left nook. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski with a by ball.

21:44

Liam Kitching (Coventry Metropolis) is proven the yellow card.

21:42

Nook, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.

21:41

Try blocked. Victor Torp (Coventry Metropolis) proper footed shot from outdoors the field is blocked. Assisted by Ephron Mason-Clark.

21:39

Nook, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Bobby Thomas.

21:39

Try blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) proper footed shot from the centre of the field is blocked.

21:39

Try saved. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) proper footed shot from the left facet of the field is saved within the centre of the objective.

21:36

Try missed. Ephron Mason-Clark (Coventry Metropolis) proper footed shot from the left facet of the six yard field is shut, however misses to the left.

21:36

Try blocked. Ellis Simms (Coventry Metropolis) proper footed shot from the appropriate facet of the field is blocked. Assisted by Victor Torp.

21:36

Substitution, Coventry Metropolis. Victor Torp replaces Jack Rudoni.

21:36

Try missed. James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) proper footed shot from outdoors the field misses to the left. Assisted by Radu Dragusin.

21:34

Offside, Coventry Metropolis. Ephron Mason-Clark is caught offside.

21:33

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Dejan Kulusevski replaces Timo Werner due to an damage.

21:33

Delay over. They’re able to proceed.

21:31

Delay in match due to an damage Timo Werner (Tottenham Hotspur).

21:29

Substitution, Coventry Metropolis. Ben Sheaf replaces Josh Eccles.

21:29

Substitution, Coventry Metropolis. Ephron Mason-Clark replaces Haji Wright.

21:29

Substitution, Coventry Metropolis. Ellis Simms replaces Norman Bassette.

21:27

Try missed. Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) proper footed shot from outdoors the field is shut, however misses to the left. Assisted by James Maddison.

21:24

Nook, Coventry Metropolis. Conceded by Radu Dragusin.

21:24

Foul by Radu Dragusin (Tottenham Hotspur).

21:24

Foul by Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur).

21:20

Objective! Coventry Metropolis 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry Metropolis) proper footed shot from the centre of the field.

21:20

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. James Maddison replaces Lucas Bergvall.

21:20

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Son Heung-Min replaces Dominic Solanke.

21:19

Try missed. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry Metropolis) left footed shot from a tough angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Eccles with a cross.

21:19

Try blocked. Haji Wright (Coventry Metropolis) left footed shot from the centre of the field is blocked.

21:17

Nook, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Ben Wilson.

21:17

Try saved. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the field is saved within the prime left nook. Assisted by Lucas Bergvall with a cross.

21:17

Nook, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Milan van Ewijk.

21:15

Try missed. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry Metropolis) proper footed shot from the appropriate facet of the field is simply too excessive. Assisted by Jack Rudoni.

21:15

Jamie Allen (Coventry Metropolis) is proven the yellow card.

21:15

Offside, Coventry Metropolis. Norman Bassette is caught offside.

21:31

Try blocked. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry Metropolis) header from the centre of the field is blocked.

21:15

Nook, Coventry Metropolis. Conceded by Ben Davies.

21:15

Try blocked. Haji Wright (Coventry Metropolis) left footed shot from the centre of the field is blocked. Assisted by Jake Bidwell.

21:12

Nook, Coventry Metropolis. Conceded by Djed Spence.

21:12

Archie Grey (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick within the defensive half.

21:10

Try saved. Norman Bassette (Coventry Metropolis) left footed shot from the left facet of the field is saved.

21:09

Nook, Coventry Metropolis. Conceded by Radu Dragusin.

21:09

Try blocked. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry Metropolis) proper footed shot from the left facet of the field is blocked. Assisted by Haji Wright with a headed move.

21:07

Foul by Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur).

21:07

Foul by Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham Hotspur).

21:06

Nook, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Luis Binks.

21:06

Try blocked. Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur) proper footed shot from the appropriate facet of the field is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.

21:02

Second Half begins Coventry Metropolis 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

21:02

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Djed Spence replaces Future Udogie.

20:47

First Half ends, Coventry Metropolis 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

20:47

Fourth official has introduced 1 minutes of added time.

20:46

Foul by Haji Wright (Coventry Metropolis).

20:42

Foul by Milan van Ewijk (Coventry Metropolis).

20:41

Foul by Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham Hotspur).

20:41

Try missed. Norman Bassette (Coventry Metropolis) left footed shot from the left facet of the field is simply too excessive. Assisted by Josh Eccles.

20:41

Try blocked. Jack Rudoni (Coventry Metropolis) left footed shot from the centre of the field is blocked. Assisted by Jake Bidwell with a cross.

20:38

Foul by Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur).

20:36

Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick within the defensive half.

20:34

Nook, Coventry Metropolis. Conceded by Future Udogie.

20:33

Future Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

20:28

Nook, Coventry Metropolis. Conceded by Timo Werner.

20:28

Try blocked. Milan van Ewijk (Coventry Metropolis) proper footed shot from the appropriate facet of the field is blocked. Assisted by Jack Rudoni.

20:27

Nook, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Bobby Thomas.

20:27

Luis Binks (Coventry Metropolis) is proven the yellow card for a foul foul.

20:26

Archie Grey (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick within the attacking half.

20:23

Foul by Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur).

20:23

Try blocked. Timo Werner (Tottenham Hotspur) proper footed shot from the centre of the field is blocked.

20:23

Nook, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jamie Allen.

20:20

Foul by Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur).

20:20

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Brennan Johnson replaces Wilson Odobert due to an damage.

20:20

Delay over. They’re able to proceed.

20:20

Delay in match due to an damage Wilson Odobert (Tottenham Hotspur).

20:13

Foul by Josh Eccles (Coventry Metropolis).

20:09

Foul by Radu Dragusin (Tottenham Hotspur).

20:06

Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Timo Werner is caught offside.

20:06

Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).

20:02

Nook, Coventry Metropolis. Conceded by Fraser Forster.

20:02

Try saved. Jack Rudoni (Coventry Metropolis) left footed shot from outdoors the field is saved within the backside proper nook.

20:01

First Half begins.

19:30

Lineups are introduced and gamers are warming up.

18:00

