Couple married in intimate ceremony

Congratulations are to ensure that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn.

The “New in City” comic, 41, and the “X-Males: Apocalypse” star, 44, had been married in New York over the weekend, in response to Folks and TMZ. Munn’s “The Newsroom” co-star Sam Waterston was the officiant, a rep for Waterston confirmed to USA TODAY on Wednesday.

The small ceremony was held at a pal’s house, and the one attendees had been the couple’s 2-year-old son, Malcolm, and a witness, in response to Folks, which first reported the information.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Mulaney and Munn.

The marriage comes greater than two years after the couple welcomed Malcolm in November 2021.

Want a break? Play the USA TODAY Day by day Crossword Puzzle.

Nevertheless, Munn revealed in March that she had been privately battling breast most cancers and underwent 4 surgical procedures, together with a double mastectomy.

In an Instagram put up on the time, the actress thanked Mulaney for “the nights he spent researching what each operation and medicine meant and what uncomfortable side effects and restoration I may count on.”

Munn and Mulaney just lately sparked marriage hypothesis after the comedian was seen carrying a hoop in a since-deleted Instagram photograph together with his son.

John Mulaneyon his love for Olivia Munn, and the way a physician satisfied him to remain in rehab

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s relationship timeline

That is the primary marriage for Munn and the second for Mulaney. In Could 2021, the “All people’s in LA” host was reported to have cut up from his spouse Anna Marie Tendler after six years of marriage. They finalized the divorce the next 12 months.

In September 2021, Mulaney revealed on “Late Night time with Seth Meyers” that he and Munn had been anticipating a child. He additionally shared particulars concerning the timeline of their whirlwind romance, explaining that after getting out of rehab in February, he went to Los Angeles and started courting Munn. They first met at Meyers’ 2013 wedding ceremony.

“She received so far me proper out of restoration, which is what they name a reverse catch,” he quipped.

Look againat John Mulaney, Olivia Munn’s relationship, together with her ideas on parenting

Joking apart, the previous “Saturday Night time Stay” author informed Meyers that his relationship with Munn was “stunning,” including, “Olivia and this child have helped save me from myself and this early journey out of restoration.”

In an interview with David Letterman on Netflix earlier this 12 months, Mulaney shared that he felt full after he and Munn welcomed their first youngster.

“I used to be starstruck once I met him,” he stated. “I went, ‘Oh there you might be. You are that factor I could not discover.’ I used to be trying in not good locations.”

Contributing: Erin Jensen and Anika Reed