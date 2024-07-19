Country star Jason Aldean headlining private RNC party in Milwaukee

The RNC will host its greatest music act but because it plans to shut out the conference with a efficiency by nation star Jason Aldean at Potawatomi On line casino Resort.

Reince Priebus, chair of the RNC host committee, informed the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Thursday that the singer can be acting at a celebration the committee is throwing after the RNC ends Thursday night time.

Aldean grew to become a polarizing determine when his first No. 1 track on the Billboard Scorching 100, “Strive That in a Small City,” outraged some by the implied endorsement of violence. Critics urged the track and music video, launched a yr in the past, had racist canine whistles, assertions Aldean denied.

Aldean devoted the controversial track to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at a present in Holmdel, New Jersey, on Saturday after the previous president was shot within the ear in an assassination try.

Aldean and his spouse Brittany have been noticed within the entrance row of Trump’s VIP field Thursday night time.

The Milwaukee present will happen at Potawatomi On line casino Resort’s new outside live-entertainment venue, in accordance with the Milwaukee Enterprise Journal. The brand new 4,800 capability venue opened June 15 with a efficiency by Snoop Dogg.

The non-public present was not listed on Aldean’s tour schedule.

Aldean can be again within the space for a cease on his Freeway Desperado 2024 tour at Alpine Valley on Aug. 17.

The RNC host committee didn’t instantly reply to a request for extra particulars in regards to the get together or live performance.

Ricardo Torres and Piet Levy of the Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.