Country star Carly Pearce admits Michael Ray marriage was wrong from the start

By / August 28, 2025

Carly Pearce admitted she knew immediately that she shouldn’t have married ex-husband Michael Ray.

The country crooner explained the relationship with fellow musician Ray was more about lust than love during an appearance on Bunnie XO’s podcast, “Dumb Blonde.” Despite marrying Ray for the right reasons, Pearce claimed the two weren’t living in reality.

“I thought he was so cute,” she told Jelly Roll’s wife while recalling her short-lived marriage. “I’d heard he’s the nicest guy in the world. I invited him to my (Billboard Country Airplay) No. 1 party for ‘Every Little Thing.’ Looking back on it, it was a hot and heavy lust. It wasn’t love. It was just passionate.”

Carly Pearce admitted her relationship with Michael Ray was based on lust, not love, years after the couple’s divorce. (John Parra/Getty Images for Sandals)

“I got married to go the distance. When I married him, it was for the right reasons,” Pearce insisted. 

“I think that when you travel like this, I thought I was doing the right thing by waiting to get married till I was 29. But we didn’t have real conversations, and we didn’t really know about each other. We were kind of living this life that wasn’t really reality, now looking back on it. So, I just think we didn’t really know each other.

“I knew the night I got married that I shouldn’t have,” she admitted. “I think the best thing that ever happened to me was COVID because it allowed me to deal with that in private. I think that I probably would have stayed in it longer if I could have avoided it and not had to. … I was embarrassed when it happened … and I had shame around that and was heartbroken.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Ray’s representatives for comment.

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray at the CMA awards

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray married in October 2019. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Pearce filed for divorce in 2020 after eight months of marriage to the country singer.

“It wasn’t what I signed up for,” she explained. “It just wasn’t the marriage that I know I deserved. I knew that very quickly.

“And I think in the first — we were only married for eight months. Plenty happened to where it was very clear to me this was not, this just wasn’t a marriage.”

Carly Pearce laughs on stage in a jean studded jacket

Carly Pearce filed for divorce from Michael Ray after eight months of marriage. (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Pearce and Bunnie XO briefly touched on the speculation Ray had cheated on the singer during their marriage.

“People have all their opinions, and, at first, that was so hard for me because I was like, ‘That’s not true, that’s not true, that’s not true. What he’s saying isn’t true.’ But, at the end of the day, like my friends who walked that with me, they know,” she said. “My parents know and God knows, and that is enough. It’s enough.”

Carly Pearce in a black dress with fringe while on stage at Stagecoach in 2025

Carly Pearce wrote her album “29” about her life during her marriage to Michael Ray. (Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

After the hardships Pearce faced during that year of her life, she found happiness after the divorce.

“I am in the happiest season of my life,” the “Should’ve Known Better” singer told Bunnie XO. “I’m — actually if I ever saw him, if he ever watches this, thank you, because you taught me more about myself. You taught me how strong I am. You put me through things that have made me better now. And I don’t wish him evil. I don’t wish anything on him. I’m so glad that I’m not in that anymore.

“I think I was really shown just how much I care about me,” Pearce added. “You know, like, I actually really have a lot of self-worth and that showed me that.”

