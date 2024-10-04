Country star accused of rape in lawsuit

In an announcement to the BBC, Mr Brooks stated the lady’s lawsuit was “extortion and defamation”.

The lady’s lawsuit alleges that he additionally repeatedly groped her and made sexually express feedback to her throughout her employment from 2017-20.

The accuser, utilizing the pseudonym “Jane Roe”, was working as a hairstylist and make-up artist for the Grammy-winning singer when he raped her, the lawsuit states.

Nation music celebrity Garth Brooks has been accused of rape, sexual assault and battery in a lawsuit filed in California state courtroom.

In Might 2019, the accuser alleges that Mr Brooks requested her to journey with him on his non-public jet to a Grammy tribute in Los Angeles.

After they arrived on the resort, Mr Brooks had solely booked a single suite with one bed room for them each to share, in accordance with the authorized motion.

Her lawsuit alleges that when contained in the resort suite, Mr Brooks appeared bare within the doorway of the bed room earlier than he raped her.

After the alleged assault, she says Mr Brooks continued to make sexual advances on different events, forcing her to place her arms on his genitals and sharing his fantasies, the lawsuit states.

The authorized motion additionally alleges Mr Brooks proposed to Jane Roe that they’ve a threesome together with his spouse, fellow nation star Trisha Yearwood. The BBC has contacted Ms Yearwood for remark.

In his assertion to the BBC, Mr Brooks stated: “For the final two months, I’ve been hassled to no finish with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future can be if I didn’t write a examine for a lot of tens of millions of {dollars}. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face.

“Hush cash, regardless of how a lot or how little, continues to be hush cash. In my thoughts, meaning I’m admitting to habits I’m incapable of—ugly acts no human ought to ever do to a different.”

He added: “I need to play music tonight. I need to proceed our good deeds going ahead. It breaks my coronary heart these great issues are in query now. I belief the system, I don’t concern the reality, and I’m not the person they’ve painted me to be.”

Litigation over the matter started three weeks in the past with an nameless lawsuit filed in Mississippi federal courtroom by somebody described as “a celeb and public determine who resides in Tennessee”. This was Mr Brooks.

Mr Brooks stated that Jane Roe had levelled the accusation after he refused her request for salaried employment and medical advantages.

His pre-emptive authorized motion strongly denied her allegations, labelling them “revulsive and unfaithful”.

Mr Brooks’s lawsuit additionally stated the accusations had been a menace designed to trigger “substantial, irreparable injury” to his popularity, household and profession.

On Thursday, Jane Roe’s attorneys filed their 27-page authorized motion in Los Angeles Superior Courtroom.

Along with sexual assault and battery, her lawsuit accuses Mr Brooks of repeatedly exposing himself, making sexually express feedback and sending inappropriate textual content messages.

Garth Brooks is a family title identified far past the nation music style.

Jane Roe’s lawsuit says he’s a two-time Grammy winner who has bought greater than 162 million albums and is price about $400m (£305m).

He’s identified for his dedication to philanthropic work, significantly supporting organisations that profit kids and supply native aid after pure disasters.