Country Singer Rory Feek Marries His Daughter’s Teacher 8 Years After the Death of His Wife Joey

Rory Feek has remarried practically a decade after the tragic dying of his spouse, Joey.

The 59-year-old nation singer shared on his weblog that he and Rebecca tied the knot on July 14 “underneath an attractive timber-frame pavilion” in Greycliff, Montana in entrance of household and buddies who made the lengthy trek on quick discover. In a put up on his weblog aptly dubbed “the marriage singer,” Rory shared how he and Rebecca finally determined marriage was, in actual fact, within the playing cards, and it is all due to Rory and Joey’s 10-year-old daughter, Indiana.

For a while now, Rory shared that “Indiana solely noticed Rebecca as ‘Miss Rebecca’ her schoolteacher and our good friend.” He added, “And though she had change into way more than that to me, I used to be very cautious to let Indy ‘determine it out’ on her personal.”

Rory mentioned he puzzled if “it would ever happen to Indiana that Rebecca may greater than only a good friend to her Papa, and to her.”

Not solely did Indiana determine it out, she virtually brokered the nuptials.

The best way Rory tells it, it occurred in March as Rebecca was taking Indy to highschool. And one thing magical occurred simply moments later. Rebecca returned with Indiana to the home and Rory says she informed him, “Indiana simply requested me one thing that I believe it’s essential to hear.” Rebecca had shared that Indiana informed her, “‘Ms. Rebecca, I believe it is best to marry Papa.'”

With Indiana current in that dialog, Rory says Indiana checked out him and mentioned, “‘[A]nd I informed Miss Rebecca that my Mama’s been gone a very long time. And if she marries you, perhaps she may very well be my new mom.'”

That candy second, Rory says, introduced tears to his eyes.

At their marriage ceremony, Rory stunned Rebecca with the tune, “I Do,” impressed by Rebecca’s unparalleled love. The ceremony and his efficiency was captured on video and shared on his YouTube channel. However the picturesque occasion and the shock tune wasn’t even Rory’s favourite a part of that special occasion.

“And though stunning Rebecca by singing a tune I wrote for her on the marriage ceremony was an exquisite, I believe by-far my and her favourite second of the marriage was this one,” mentioned Rory, who additionally has two daughters, Heidi and Hopie, from a earlier relationship. “When Indiana was given the present of getting a Mama in her life once more. And Rebecca was given the present of being a mom. And we turned a household.”

Joey Feek, one half of the nation and bluegrass duo Joey + Rory, died on March 4, 2016, after a battle with cervical and colorectal most cancers. She was 40. Practically a 12 months after Joey’s dying, the duo gained a GRAMMY for Finest Roots Gospel Album for his or her album, Hymns That Are Vital to Us. On the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards, Rory gave an emotional acceptance speech in reminiscence of his late spouse.

Two months after that emotional GRAMMY win, Joey’s solo album, If Not for You (recorded in 2005) was posthumously launched by Capitol Christian Distribution and Common Music, in addition to Rory, the album’s co-producer and Joey’s songwriting associate.

“When this album was recorded in 2005, Joey and I have been nonetheless newlyweds, or no less than we felt like we have been,” Rory shared in a press launch. “Although we had hopes for the report on the time, it wasn’t meant to be, and so this assortment of music sat quietly on a shelf for the final 10 years or so, ready for the appropriate time to come back alongside, when perhaps one way or the other, somebody would care. A time like now.”

“It is without doubt one of the nice joys of my life to mud these songs off and convey life to them once more,” he added. “Not simply the songs, but additionally the tales and the lifetime of the particular girl that these songs symbolize.”

RELATED CONTENT: