Country Singer Ingrid Andress Announces Rehab After Drunk Star Spangled Performance

ARLINGTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) – Nation singer Ingrid Andress has publicly apologized and admitted to being intoxicated throughout her much-criticized rendition of the US nationwide anthem on the Main League Baseball (MLB) House Run Derby on Monday (July 16) – held at Globe Life Subject in Arlington, TX. The efficiency shortly went viral for all of the incorrect causes, with many on social media calling it “painful” and “one of many worst nationwide anthem renditions ever.” Jim Reineking of USA At this time referred to as it “cringeworthy.”

Undoubtedly one of many anthems of all time pic.twitter.com/LvSYSmR1wF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 16, 2024

Andress took to social media on Tuesday (July 17) to deal with the incident. “I used to be drunk final night time,” she confessed. “I’m checking myself right into a facility in the present day to get the assistance I want. That was not me final night time. I apologize to MLB, all of the followers, and this nation I really like a lot for that rendition.” She concluded her message with a touch of humor: “I’ll let y’all know the way rehab is – I hear it’s tremendous enjoyable.”

Regardless of the tough criticism, Andress acquired an outpouring help from fellow artists and followers. Singer and actress Lucy Hale commented, “I’m so sorry you’re going via this. Sending you plenty of my ideas. Maintain you and also you’re going to come back out of this a lot stronger.” Nation star Martina McBride provided, “Sending a lot of love and positivity. You bought this.” Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels added, “Love you, lady. I’m sorry you’re going via this. And I’m sorry the world might be so merciless. Right here for you, XX.”

Fellow Nation singer/songwriter Carly Pearce praised Andress for her honesty, saying, “Being this open takes rather a lot. You’ve received this. Cling in there.”

Andress first gained consideration on NBC’s The Sing-Off in 2010 and has loved a profitable solo profession. Her debut album, Girl Like, topped Billboard’s Rising Artists chart in 2020, and her single “Extra Hearts Than Mine” hit the Billboard Sizzling 100. She has acquired 4 Grammy nominations, together with Finest New Artist in 2021. Her newest album, Good Particular person, was launched in 2022.

In mild of the incident, Andress’s representatives introduced the cancellation of her upcoming reveals in Nashville and Denver. Andress reassured followers, writing, “Thanks for being right here for me though I’ve been residing underneath a rock. Y’all are the most effective, and I can’t wait to see you at my reveals (keep tuned for extra present bulletins quickly).”