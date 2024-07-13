Country music superstar Morgan Wallen postpones Charlotte shows due to illness – WSOC TV

CHARLOTTE — Nation music celebrity Morgan Wallen has postponed his Charlotte exhibits because of illness.

Wallen was scheduled to play Financial institution of America Stadium on July 18 and 19.

I hate to reschedule exhibits however I powered by means of being sick in Tampa final evening, and sadly awakened feeling approach worse at the moment. I might not provide you with guys wherever close to 100% tonight and consequently, I would like to maneuver tonight’s Tampa present to Oct. 4 and subsequent week’s Charlotte exhibits… — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) July 12, 2024

Wallen mentioned he plans to maneuver the Charlotte exhibits to Oct. 18 and 19. He additionally rescheduled his present in Tampa on Friday to Oct. 4.

In accordance with a submit made by live performance promoter Dwell Nation, all beforehand bought tickets for the July 18 live performance might be honored on Oct. 18 and all beforehand bought tickets for the July 19 live performance might be honored on the Oct. 19 date. The submit mentioned extra info could be emailed to ticket purchasers immediately.

Ticket refund info was not made instantly accessible.

Wallen is the second star to cancel a Charlotte present just lately. Willie Nelson just lately canceled his look on the Outlaw Music Pageant as a result of the singer was ”not feeling effectively, and per physician’s orders, has been suggested to relaxation for the subsequent 4 days.”

It is a creating story. Examine again for updates.

