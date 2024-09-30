Country Music Singer Kris Kristofferson Dead at Age 88

Nation music singer Kris Kristofferson has died on the age of 88.

“It’s with a heavy coronary heart that we share the information our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, handed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at dwelling,” his household wrote in a press release through Instagram on Sunday, September 29. “We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thanks for loving him all these a few years, and once you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

The submit, which featured a black-and-white picture of Kristofferson, concluded, “The household asks for privateness throughout this time.”

Nation Music Corridor of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Younger additionally paid tribute to Kristofferson through social media.

“Kris Kristofferson believed creativity is God-given, and those that ignore such a present are doomed to unhappiness,” the assertion on Sunday learn. “He preached that a lifetime of the thoughts offers voice to the soul, and his work gave voice not solely to his soul however to ours. He leaves a powerful legacy.”

Kristofferson died whereas surrounded by his family members in his Maui dwelling on Saturday. A consultant confirmed his demise to Us Weekly. Kristofferson is survived by his spouse, Lisa, his eight kids, Tracy, Kris Jr., Casey, Jesse, Jody, John, Kelly, and Blake and 7 grandchildren.

After spending time within the army post-college, Kristofferson moved to Nashville the place he labored as a janitor at Columbia Information.

“I simply fell in love with the music group that was occurring there,” he mentioned of Nashville throughout a 2010 interview with Conflict. “The way in which the outdated heroes helped out the brand new guys. It was a really soulful enterprise on the time; I don’t know if it’s something like that now. Nevertheless it was undoubtedly the perfect transfer I’ve ever made.”

Kristofferson launched his first album, Sunday Mornin’ Coming’ Down, in 1972. Whereas balancing his music profession, Kristofferson starred in movies together with 1974’s Alice Doesn’t Dwell Right here Anymore earlier than getting his break within the 1976 remake of A Star Is Born. Kristofferson, who starred alongside Barbra Streisand within the movie, earned a Golden Globe for Finest Actor in 1977.

Years later, Kristofferson shaped a rustic supergroup with Johnny Money, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson known as The Highwaymen. The 4 stars launched their first album, Highwayman, in 1985.

Kristofferson went on to win three Grammys and a lifetime achievement honor from the Recording Academy in 2018. He additionally earned an Oscar nomination for Finest Authentic Track in 1985 for the film Songwriter. Kristofferson was inducted into the Nation Music Corridor of Fame in 2004.

Kristofferson introduced his retirement from music in 2021.