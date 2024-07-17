Country Music Duo Lakeview Signs With United Talent Agency

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Rising Nation / Rock Music duo Lakeview, consisting of Jesse Denaro and Luke Healy, has signed with United Expertise Company (UTA) for unique illustration in all areas.

The duo has over 30 million streams throughout social media with their monitor, “Dwelling Workforce,” and their most up-to-date launch, “Cash The place Your Mouth Is that includes Gideon,” hit the Prime 5 on SiriusXM’s Octane channel.

The Nashville by means of Pittsburgh duo is thought for infusing nation, rock and pop music with old-school storytelling and layered lyricism rooted in what some would name a “metal-based” nation sound.

In January, the duo signed with Ace Excessive Music for a publishing deal; in June, the duo signed to Gravel Street, the Nashville-based label and artist administration firm launched by business government Anthony Martini and enterprise government Wealthy Barner.

Lakeview is aware of the onerous work it takes to make a greenback; as soon as transferring to Music Metropolis, they held odd jobs to make ends meet. In anticipation of what’s coming subsequent, they’re presently writing and producing with a number of artists and songwriters.