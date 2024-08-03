Country Band Heartland Partners With Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway For New Anthem

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Academy of Nation Music (ACM), Nation Music Affiliation (CMA) no nominated and platinum-selling group nation group Heartland has partnered with the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway to launch a brand new racing anthem, “Borrowed Time.” The tune is on the market in the present day on all digital service suppliers. The discharge of the track consists of an official music video shot on the Nashville Speedway. Watch HERE .

Heartland, finest recognized for the No. 1 platinum hit “I Liked Her First,” returned to the music scene final 12 months after a decade-long hiatus. Core band members are Craig Anderson, Todd Anderson, Mike Myerson and new lead vocalist Lance Horton.

“I used to be born and raised in Alabama, so someplace between Talladega and Davey Allison, the love of racing is a part of my DNA!” says Todd. “Merely put, ‘Borrowed Time’ is about having the heart to reside life within the quick lane and never apologizing for it. Because the track says, ‘The satan can wait, I’m feelin’ good tonight. If I’m right here tomorrow, name it ‘Borrowed Time.’ Now that’s racing to the bone!’”

“We’re thrilled to be part of Heartland’s new music video filmed on the iconic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway,” shares Gina Schild Knowles of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. “This collaboration not solely showcases our beloved race venue but in addition helps us join with new followers in a novel and thrilling method. It’s an honor to mix the high-energy world of racing with the eagerness and creativity of Heartland’s music.”

Heartland is scheduled to carry out the nationwide anthem forward of the massive race on the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday (August 10). Earlier than the race and through intermission, the band will signal autographs for attendees.