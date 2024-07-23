A composite photo of Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, and Pete Buttigieg.

Could Newsom be VP candidate for Kamala Harris if she replaces Biden?

Now that President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the 2024 Presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the highest of the ticket, who is perhaps the vice-presidential candidate?

No fewer than a dozen choices have been floated by numerous pundits, journalists, political scientists and sure voters.

Daniel Cassino, a professor of presidency and politics at Fairleigh Dickinson College and the chief director of FDU Ballot, stated there are three fundamental methods for choosing a vice chairman: choose a politician from a crucial swing state, choose somebody who balances out the presidential candidate when it comes to demographics, area and beliefs, or choose a candidate who magnifies the traits of the presidential candidate, as former President Donald Trump did along with his number of U.S. Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio.

