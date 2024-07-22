Could Maryland Gov. Wes Moore be a contender for VP?

BALTIMORE – May Maryland Gov. Wes Moore make it onto a Democratic ticket?

His identify is amongst a number of which have been floated as potential vice presidential operating mates for Kamala Harris, who introduced Sunday that she intends to “earn and win” the Democratic nomination for president.

Earlier Sunday, President Joe Biden introduced he wouldn’t search reelection, throwing his assist behind the vp.

“My very first choice because the social gathering nominee in 2020 was to select Kamala Harris as my Vice President,” Mr. Biden posted on social media. “And it has been the very best choice I’ve made. At this time I need to supply my full assist and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our social gathering this yr. Democrats — it is time to come collectively and beat Trump. Let’s do that.”

Moore shared his assist for Mr. Biden in an announcement on social media, which learn, partly, “His legacy of arduous work, dedication, optimism, and energy have formed the trajectory of our nation – and made us higher as a individuals and as a rustic.”

He referred to as Mr. Biden a “stalwart ally and tireless pal” to Maryland, noting that Mr. Biden “rallied with the individuals of our state” when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in March. “Collectively, we proved what it means to be Maryland Robust and Baltimore Robust,” the assertion learn.

Final month, Moore advised “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan that he wouldn’t pursue the Democratic nomination for president if Mr. Biden have been to step apart. He’s anticipated to endorse Harris for president on Monday, per a supply, however has not publicly expressed curiosity in serving as her operating mate.

Moore, 45, defeated Dan Cox within the 2022 gubernatorial election to develop into Maryland’s 63rd governor. He served within the U.S. Military and earned his bachelor’s diploma at Johns Hopkins College in Baltimore.

Moore gained nationwide consideration as he led the state’s response to the lethal bridge collapse. Right here in Maryland, he has additionally been influential in securing the Baltimore Orioles’ settlement to stay at Camden Yards, pardoning greater than 175,000 marijuana convictions and overseeing the legalization of leisure marijuana, and defending gender-affirming healthcare by government order.

Extra from CBS Information