Could Mark Kelly replace Biden as Democratic nominee?

Mark Kelly’s identify has been thrown out as a possible alternative for President Joe Biden because the Democratic nominee.

PHOENIX — A couple of week earlier than President Joe Biden introduced that he wouldn’t search reelection, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly’s identify was thrown out as a possible alternative because the Democratic nominee.

Bluelabs Analytics interviewed over 15,000 voters throughout seven battleground states to “take a look at whether or not completely different choices for the Democratic nominee would enhance or lower vote share.”

The outcomes confirmed Kelly was one of many prime candidates to beat Trump, polling 5 factors above Biden in battleground states.

“And whereas three of our prime performers have house states inside the battleground, all of them carried out properly in different states as properly,” the analysis mentioned.

The opposite candidates had been Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Kelly has endorsed Kamala Harris because the Democratic nominee.

“I couldn’t be extra assured that Vice President Kamala Harris is the suitable particular person to defeat Donald Trump and lead our nation into the long run,” Kelly mentioned on X. “She has my help for the nomination, and Gabby and I’ll do every little thing we will to elect her President of the US.”

Feedback on the X submit counsel some wish to see Kelly as a operating mate.

I couldn’t be extra assured that Vice President @KamalaHarris is the suitable particular person to defeat Donald Trump and lead our nation into the long run. She has my help for the nomination, and Gabby and I’ll do every little thing we will to elect her President of the US. 🇺🇸 — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) July 21, 2024

” width=”100%” peak=”800″ frameborder=”0″ model=”border:0px;” >

Biden has been the presumptive nominee for months after simply profitable nearly each main election in a largely uncontested race. However he was by no means formally nominated since that course of occurs in August.

Vice President Kamala Harris was endorsed by Biden as his alternative, however she isn’t assured to be the Democratic presidential nominee. That’s as a result of social gathering guidelines permit the Democratic Social gathering to choose one other candidate.

The presidential nominee is set by delegates on the Democratic Nationwide Conference. Delegates are assigned to vote for a candidate based mostly on the outcomes of

RELATED: When is the DNC?

Resolution 2024