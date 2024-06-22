Could Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system hold up in a war with Hezbollah? : NPR

For over a decade, Israel has seemed to the Iron Dome missile protection system to guard residents from assault. However specialists warn a battle with Hezbollah may check it like by no means earlier than.

We will begin this hour within the Center East, the place tensions are excessive on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon. Israeli forces have been buying and selling hearth with the Iranian-backed militia group Hezbollah. And in a speech on Wednesday, Hezbollah’s chief warned that if battle erupts, no place in Israel could be secure from its missiles and drones.

Now, holding these weapons from touchdown in Israel is the job of a classy air protection system referred to as Iron Dome. It has intercepted 1000’s of missiles over time, and it has been important to defending Israel’s cities on this newest battle with Hamas. However some specialists warn that Hezbollah’s arsenal may push the system previous its limits. NPR’s Geoff Brumfiel has extra. And simply to notice, you’ll hear explosions on this reporting.

GEOFF BRUMFIEL, BYLINE: Iron Dome is so well-known in Israel that even youngsters have heard about it. This missile protection system has its personal cartoon.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Tili, non-English language spoken).

BRUMFIEL: The star is a cheerful little interceptor missile named Tili. Run to your shelters, youngsters, he says, as he flies to shoot down incoming rockets. And don’t fret for those who hear a loud bang or see smoke within the sky. That is simply me doing my job.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Tili, non-English language spoken).

BRUMFIEL: For greater than a decade, Israelis have seemed to Iron Dome to guard them from incoming rockets and missiles. Tom Karako is an skilled in missile protection on the Middle for Strategic and Worldwide Research. He says Iron Dome is definitely a community of high-powered radars, concentrating on computer systems and interceptor missiles stationed at areas throughout Israel.

TOM KARAKO: These launchers are positioned across the nation in other places in order that once they decide up a launch, when their radar picks up some incoming rockets, say, it may possibly reply in a short time.

BRUMFIEL: Iron Dome’s producer brags that the system has a greater than 90% success charge, nevertheless it was strained within the opening hours of the Hamas assault on Israel that passed off on October 7.

(SOUNDBITE OF ROCKETS FIRING)

BRUMFIEL: Hamas fired 1000’s of rockets in the direction of massive cities like Tel Aviv. Iron Dome launched its interceptors.

(SOUNDBITE OF ROCKETS FIRING)

BRUMFIEL: It shot down lots of the rockets, however others bought by means of. Iain Boyd is an aerospace engineer on the College of Colorado Boulder. He says Hamas has proven the primary solution to beat Iron Dome – with brute drive.

IAIN BOYD: If one aspect throws sufficient weapons – they usually do not need to be very subtle, but when they throw sufficient stuff at Iron Dome, then it is going to be overwhelmed.

BRUMFIEL: Alongside Israel’s border with Lebanon, the militia group Hezbollah has been probing a second technique – stealth. Zvika Haimovich is the retired common who oversaw Israel’s air defenses. He says Hezbollah has gotten good at sneaking by means of holes within the Iron Dome.

ZVIKA HAIMOVICH: To be trustworthy, I believe that Hezbollah acknowledge our gaps.

BRUMFIEL: The militia group just lately printed video from an unmanned aerial automobile that managed to slide into northern Israel and fly over a facility owned by Rafael, the corporate that makes Iron Dome. These sorts of drones fly low and sluggish and are onerous to see on radar. Haimovich says, for now, Hezbollah has been probing close to the border. However the group additionally has subtle long-range missiles it may use to strike deep into Israel.

HAIMOVICH: Hezbollah can cowl greater than 75% of the Israeli land and other people.

BRUMFIEL: Iron Dome would doubtless fare higher towards these missiles as a result of they fly excessive and are simpler to intercept. However a brand new battle in Lebanon would problem Iron Dome in a 3rd manner as a result of Israel doesn’t have an infinite variety of interceptor missiles in its stockpile. Haimovich says that since October 7, Israel has fended off assaults from each route, and it has been expending missiles quicker than they are often manufactured.

HAIMOVICH: After eight months of 1000’s of interceptions, it is a massive problem.

BRUMFIEL: Hezbollah would doubtless attempt to exploit all of those weaknesses as a part of its ways. Missile protection skilled Tom Karako says that if a battle begins, it is inevitable that Iron Dome will not be capable to shield Israel’s massive cities the best way it has previously.

KARAKO: Look, there’s not sufficient Iron Domes on the planet to deal with the reported 100,000 or so rockets that Hezbollah could have.

BRUMFIEL: And, he says, the truth is there is no such thing as a magic protect that may shield residents perpetually.

KARAKO: Air protection buys time, buys decision-makers time to finish the battle by different means.

BRUMFIEL: Whether or not these leaders will make good choices, he says, is one other query.

Geoff Brumfiel, NPR Information.

