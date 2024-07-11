Could Colombia star James Rodriguez migrate to MLS?

CONMEBOL James Rodriguez, an attacking midfielder who will play with Colombia towards Uruguay within the Copa América semifinal at Financial institution of America Stadium, is reportedly drawing curiosity from NLS golf equipment.

It was 10 years in the past that Colombia’s then-22-year-old James Rodriguez launched himself to the world with a objective for the ages.

Reportedly named after the fictional British tremendous spy James Bond, he demonstrated a license to thrill. Taking the ball off his chest from a headed cross as he turned his physique to the left, the baby-faced murderer guided it to his left foot and volleyed the orb with energy and finesse into the online from 25 yards out.

It was voted one of the best objective of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and, maybe coincidentally, maybe destiny, got here towards Uruguay, the identical staff he and his countrymen face in Wednesday’s Copa América semifinal at Financial institution of America Stadium. Rodriguez scored each targets in that 2-0 World Cup Spherical of 16 win.

Nearer to the top of his profession than the start, it has been rumored that he fancies a return to Spain as he ends a stint with Brazilian membership Sao Paolo. On-line posts have speculated curiosity in his providers from MLS sides Columbus and Salt Lake. Armed with a recent $50 million after the sale of Giorgos Giakoumakis, Thiago Almada, and Caleb Wiley, Atlanta has the cash and wish for artistic distinction makers.

Valued by TransferMarkt at a cut price $3.7 million, Rodriguez is also an attention-grabbing goal for Charlotte FC.

What’s unknown at this level is which MLS membership holds the invention rights – the dear fantasy picks every membership can lay declare to – for Rodriguez. Most just lately, Charlotte earned a reported $350,000 by transferring their discovery rights to former Bundesliga star Marco Reus to LA Galaxy.

The correct wing/attacking midfielder who turns 33 on July 12 is now identified globally as James (pronounced hom-ez) after his high-profile World Cup begat a transfer from Monaco to Actual Madrid for the 2014-15 season, the place he scored 17 targets with 15 assists in 46 appearances. He would rating one other 19 targets with 20 assists in 65 video games over the subsequent two seasons earlier than a transfer on mortgage to FC Bayern Munich the place he scored 15 instances with 19 assists throughout 67 matches.

Rodriguez returned to Madrid for 2019-20 however appeared in solely 14 video games, with a objective and two assists. He joined EPL aspect Everton the subsequent 12 months with six targets and eight assists however moved on to Qatar from 2021-23 after which Olympiacos in Greece earlier than ending up along with his present staff in Brazil, Sao Paolo.



As soon as valued as an 80 million Euro ($86.5 million) participant, Rodriguez is now rated at €3.5M and rumors have been floating relating to a doable curiosity from MLS groups. May Charlotte FC be a type of sides? It’s additionally gossiped that he eyes a return to Spain.

Regardless of the case, Wednesday was Rodriguez’s introduction to the Queen Metropolis and a possibility to impress. If Dean Smith desires a world class quantity 10, this might be the participant to amass. With the return of Karol Swiderski, who was loaned to Serie A aspect Hellas Verona for the final European season, there may be nonetheless a DP spot open in Charlotte.

The all-time main scorer for Charlotte is flexible and may play as a quantity 9 striker, attacking midfielder, or on the wings.

Rodriguez’s play within the Copa América has been distinctive. He scored a penalty kick and handed for 2 assists within the quarterfinal win over Panama. He notched three assists in group play and was extremely rated in Colombia’s 1-1 draw with Brazil. He’s the primary Colombian to have 5 assists at any main match and solely the second participant since 2011 to take action. The opposite is Lionel Messi.

All of Charlotte’s different offensive threats, particularly the 6-foot-4 Patrick Agyemang may gain advantage from a passer like Rodriguez.

