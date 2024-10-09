Writer

August 29, 2021

INTRODUCING THE FIRST-EVER EASIEST “DONE-FOR-YOU” COSMETIC PATIENT LOYALTY PROGRAM THAT IS ACTUALLY A PATIENT ATTRACTION SYSTEM ON AUTOPILOT…..FOR FREE

• Enhance your beauty affected person quantity…

• Enhance the variety of procedures you carry out on new AND current sufferers….

• Enhance your affected person referrals…

• Enhance your arsenal of social proof with extra B/A images and opinions….

• Creatively entice and convert NEW beauty sufferers….and extra!

Pricey Surgeon,

For years, I’ve been hounded to provide you with a Beauty Affected person Loyalty Program that was EASY to make use of for the sufferers and the employees, however I needed it on steroids to turn out to be a brand new affected person magnet system WITHOUT utilizing reductions, in addition to be a retention AND conversion instrument.

And still have it do what it’s purported to do, and that’s to…

…..Put “golden handcuffs” in your sufferers. In order that they keep loyal to you, return extra usually, refer their mates, offer you nice opinions, let you use their earlier than/after images, and have surgical procedure with you.

However most loyalty applications are so darn complicated they aren’t enjoyable.

Frankly, they’re fairly the other…. They’re annoying when the employees struggles with monitoring and the sufferers are confused by the phrases and guidelines.

That is the answer you’ve been ready for, and right here’s why….

YOUR BEST COSMETIC PATIENTS ARE RIGHT UNDER YOUR NOSE

Your present beauty sufferers are literally your finest prospects for different beauty procedures and providers. Actually.

And as an example this level, let me offer you an instance from the reworking trade. As soon as a house owner will get their kitchen transformed – after a short while. They start to note the lavatory or another a part of the home actually wants work. The brand new part solely serves to focus on and distinction how a lot worse the opposite sections are.

This similar factor applies to beauty sufferers. So, if a affected person has undergone one beauty process for a physique half, it shouldn’t be a shock they’ll begin trying extra critically at one other physique half that considerations them. This presents an ideal alternative for you — however provided that you retain in fixed contact together with your sufferers.

And one of the simplest ways I understand how is thru a affected person rewards program that’s simple to make use of.

KISS© REWARDS IS ALSO A CLEVER NEW COSMETIC PATIENT ATTRACTION AND CONVERSION TOOL

Not solely will you keep the beauty sufferers you already spent a fortune to get, KISS© Rewards is used to draw new sufferers and convert those who met you however didn’t say sure……YET.

We use texting, emailing, and done-for-you social media banners to publish in your Fb and Instagram accounts to unfold the phrase about your apply to new sufferers.

And, to transform extra sufferers who’re procrastinating, I’ll present you the right way to use the KISS© Rewards Membership as a closing instrument to allow them to’t assist however say YES to you.

INTRODUCING KISS© REWARDS LOYALTY CLUB

That is NOT only a rewards membership. It’s a full-on affected person attraction, conversion, and retention instrument to maintain you busy and worthwhile.

It additionally makes it inconceivable to your opponents to steal away your cash-paying sufferers.

And it’s simple to make use of to your employees and your sufferers as a result of it’s SIMPLE….

The affected person will get a KISS© for every greenback they spend with you.

Accumulate KISSES© to get free providers.

It’s Easy, Computerized, and Completely Ache-free to Use

We get the ball rolling for you and deal with the execution, so that you don’t must do any heavy lifting.

Your sufferers are robotically entered into your KISS© rewards platform and we give them 100 KISSES© to get them excited and engaged.

We hold them engaged with custom-made emails, textual content, and social media. And that spreads the phrase to new beauty sufferers who wish to get in.

When your sufferers go to and take a look at for the day, the quantity they spent that day is recorded (even when they acquired a reduction or used one other vendor program).

As soon as they attain sure tiers, they get a free space of Botox, a syringe of filler, or laser therapy.

And, they get an computerized Free Botox Reward once they refer a pal, offer you a evaluation, and/or approve the usage of their earlier than/after images for use for promotion.

This builds up your social proof to draw and convert NEW sufferers.

Your sufferers will likely be stored engaged and inspired to return through custom-made emails reminding them they’re near receiving a free service, textual content reminders in addition to social banners. In order that they unfold the phrase to their circle of mates.

You get a month-to-month progress report displaying you the way worthwhile a rewards membership may be when performed proper.

WHY IS THIS THE BEST COSMETIC PATIENT LOYALTY IN OUR INDUSTRY?

As a result of I’m NOT an enormous pharma firm with sophisticated and bureaucratic pink tape that doesn’t perceive efficient beauty affected person advertising.

I’ve one focus….to get you extra sufferers, extra procedures, and extra earnings.

And, as a result of it retains you busy with extra sufferers who need your providers with out you spending a fortune on exterior mass promoting or losing your employees’s time on complicated phrases and guidelines or discounting your providers.

Sensible beauty practices know that Retention is the New Affected person-Attraction Technique.

This places it on autopilot.

It Stops Worth-Purchasing and Discounting That Hurts Your Model

Let’s face it…our trade has been commoditized, so it’s tougher than ever to get beauty sufferers to pay a FAIR value to your experience as a result of they assume they’ll get the identical outcomes cheaper elsewhere. KISS© Rewards stops that price-shopping mentality by rewarding them with a Free Service which is extra compelling, and you retain your high-end model picture intact.

It’s Simple to Use and Observe

Our proprietary software program is the simplest to make use of. Since we’ve already entered your sufferers into the system, there isn’t any want for registration and no problem. And the software program robotically retains observe of all utilization, so that you don’t must.

It’s Partaking

One of many largest challenges of a rewards program is to get your sufferers to make use of it, so we deal with that for you.

We hold your sufferers engaged with custom-made in-house signage, social posts, textual content, and inspiring reminder emails as they get nearer to profitable a free service.

It Works Even when Utilizing Different Vendor Applications or Reductions

Even if you happen to already use Good Distinctions or one other vendor program, No downside. KISS© Rewards Membership is counting the online {dollars} spent with you regardless if you happen to discounted it.

5-20 Further Procedures Per Month = Roughly $15,000.00 – $40,000.00 EXTRA Per Month

That’s what it is best to count on to get out of KISS© Rewards Membership to maintain your present sufferers coming again for extra, new sufferers hungry to your providers, and don’t overlook… extra opinions, extra referrals, and extra surgical procedures.

Your outcomes from the FREE first month of utilizing this membership will simply cowl the prices of this membership for the complete yr, however it is advisable to act now to be one of many first 20.

FREE INTRODUCTORY OFFER TO THE FIRST 20 PRACTICES WHO SAY YES FIRST

To make this really a no brainer, I’m giving it away free of charge to the primary 20 practices who say sure to extra beauty sufferers…the better means.

I’m generously providing to set you up free of charge for a whole month in trade to your case examine and testimonial to show to others much less open-ended than you that this distinctive platform is price hundreds to you in new affected person revenues, conversions, referrals, and opinions.

You get a custom-made KISS© Rewards platform with login entry to observe the utilization and outcomes so you recognize it is bringing you extra sufferers, extra opinions, extra surgical procedures, and extra word-of-mouth referrals.

You get busy with sufferers hungry to your providers and ongoing advertising assist whereas we do all of the work ….

• Free custom-made software program platform arrange (Worth $2,000)

• Free simple employees on-line coaching & ongoing assist (Worth $1,000)

• Free ongoing present affected person advertising (Worth $2,000)

• Free social media banners and campaigns to draw NEW sufferers (Worth $2,000)

• Free Referral and Critiques Stimulators (Worth $2,500)

• Free in-house signage (Worth $ 750)

• Free employees scripting to transform extra sufferers utilizing KISS© (Worth $1,000)

• Free month-to-month publication stuffed with practice-building suggestions (Worth $2,000)

• Free progress experiences and calls with me personally to debate your outcomes (Worth $2,500)

Whole Worth = $15,750

That’s a Whole Worth of $15,250 that Covers the Value of Kiss© Rewards Membership by Making it FREE

Click on Right here for Particulars for the KISS Rewards Membership and see a surge of sufferers return, refer and evaluation.

In immediately’s loopy aggressive world, it is advisable to do all you possibly can to leverage your belongings. The beauty sufferers who know you’re that leverage, so deal with them properly and cling on to them.